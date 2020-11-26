Princess Eugenie shares a message of gratitude to essential workers for American Thanksgiving By Heather Cichowski

Americans are celebrating Thanksgiving this week, and many have been taking to social media to express gratitude for everything they have this year. The holiday has taken on extra meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if many people are celebrating it apart from their friends and families due to health advisories about social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

And it's not just Americans who are sharing what they're thankful for this year. Princess Eugenie, who has spent lots of time in the United States, made a rare Instagram post to express her gratitude and thanks for the things she has in her life, too.

The pregnant royal shared her message on Nov. 26, and included a few personal portraits.

"I’m thankful to all the front liners this year for your incredible dedication and perseverance," the 30-year-old began.

"I’m thankful for all the companies and charities who donated as much as possible to those in need," she continued.

The first photo she shared showed Eugenie with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and a front line worker carrying supplies from the back of a car. They were all wearing masks and keeping the recommended social distance.

⁣ "I'm thankful for my husband Jack," Eugenie went on, including a beautiful portrait of her and her partner, smiling into the camera.

The next snap was of an adorable dog, believed to be a Norfolk terrier.

"I'm thankful for the love of family and animals that keep us strong," the younger Princess of York wrote.

"And I'm thankful for nature and all it gives us – a constant in 2020 when things have been so uncertain," she finished. "Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating it today. "⁣

The final image captured a vivid red tree which highlighted the lovely colours of autumn.

It isn't typical for the Royal Family to celebrate American Thanksgiving, save for Duchess Meghan, who was born there. But Eugenie has spent a lot of time there. She lived in New York from 2013 to 2015 and worked at the online auction house Paddle8.

Additionally, her message of love and gratitude is welcome, especially during an uncertain and turbulent year when it can be helpful to remember the positive things in everyone's lives.

Eugenie, who is expecting her first child in early 2021, didn't make any direct reference to the baby, but it is likely one of the other things she is thankful for this year, along with her new brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married Eugenie's elder sister, Princess Beatrice, in a private wedding in Windsor on July 17.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of those who are celebrating.

