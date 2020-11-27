Duchess Kate reveals key results from her landmark early years survey By Heather Cichowski

The results are in! Duchess Kate has unveiled the fascinating findings of her "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" survey.

It was the largest study ever completed in the United Kingdom on early years, and it gave parents an opportunity to sound off on how the next generation should be raised. It also explored how COVID-19 has affected parents and carers of those under five years of age.

The results provide important insight about young families and hopefully how we can better support them. Kate unveiled the first finding of the survey in a video on Nov. 26.

"Ninety-eight per cent of you said that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes," Kate said on Instagram on Nov. 26. "But just one in four actually recognize the specific importance of the first five years of a child's life."

Kate continued to present more insights the next day.

Among the findings, she revealed 90 per cent of people see parental mental health and well-being as being critical to a child’s development, but parents and carers do very little to prioritize themselves. The survey shows only 10 per cent of parents mentioned taking time to look after their own well-being when asked about how they had prepared for the arrival of their baby.





The study also indicates more than a third of all parents (37 per cent) expect the coronavirus pandemic to have a negative impact on their long-term mental well-being.

The report also said 70 per cent of parents feel judged by others, and "nearly half feel this negatively impacts their mental health."

More of the findings can be found here on the Royal Family's website.

As part of the "State of the Nation: Understanding public attitudes to the early years" results, Kate met with Kelly Beaver, the managing director of public affairs for Ipsos MORI, for a briefing on the landmark survey. She also gave the keynote speech at an online forum hosted by The Royal Foundation and Ipsos MORI on Nov. 27.

Kate has spent the last nine years learning about children's early years, and the findings are the culimination of that work.

The Duchess of Cambridge was very busy at the beginning of the year prior to the coronavirus lockdown promoting the "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" survey. She travelled to Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, London and Woking to promote it. Her family, including mom Carole Middleton and brother James Middleton, also encouraged people to get involved.