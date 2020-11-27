Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has bought property in Ontario cottage country: report By Heather Cichowski

Canada's beautiful nature leaves millions of people in awe – including members of the Royal Family and other celebrities. Charles Spencer has evidently been drawn to our gorgeous natural landscapes because he's reportedly purchased property in Ontario's cottage country!

Princess Diana's brother has bought an untouched forest and cottage in the Muskoka region, according to the National Post. The publication reports Charles has purchased about 1,000 feet of the southern shoreline on Silver Lake and 20 acres of forest behind it. He has also secured permission to build. The lake is located near Port Carling, and has no public passage. The land is accessed by a private road.

The 9th Earl Spencer has also purchased a ready-built cottage at the east end of the property on the waterfront of Arthurlie Bay on the famous Lake Rosseau.

The cottage was listed at $8 million and the land sold for about $1.3 million.

MORE: 'The Crown': How historically accurate is season four? A look at fact vs. fiction

Charles already has a special connection to Canada – his wife, Karen Spencer, was born in Edmonton! Her Instagram account describes her as "Canadian at the core." Her father was reportedly a National Parks administrator and the family moved around to several homes and schools due to his job. Keen royals fans will also know Diana's birthday was July 1 – Canada Day!

Muskoka's beautiful nature will no doubt appeal to Charles because he resides and maintains Althorp House. The property is located in Northamptonshire and it was built in 1508. It has long been the seat of the Spencer family and it was also Diana's childhood home. The earl regularly shares beautiful photos from the property on social media, including of the animals and natural splendour.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan enjoyed time in our country before purchasing a home in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in a home on Vancouver Island after they announced they would step down from their senior royal roles. The couple had previously stayed at the property during their six-week break in late 2019.