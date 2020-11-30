India Hicks, Prince Charles's goddaughter, is engaged to her longtime partner By Zach Harper

Congratulations to India Hicks and David Wood!

Prince Charles's goddaughter and her longtime partner announced the happy news of their engagement on Nov. 29, revealing they're set to marry after 25 years together.

India, 53, shared a black-and-white photo of her smiling at David while holding his hand.

"David and I are getting married," she wrote. "Five children and twenty five years later! We quietly decided a few months ago. A celebration of unflinching love. Until death do us part."

India and David have been together for a quarter century and have five children: Felix, 23, Wesley, 23, Amory, 21, Conrad, 17,and Domino, 12. The couple fostered Wesley, who was born in the Bahamas, when his mother died of breast cancer.

If you're wondering about India's connection to the Prince of Wales, she is the granddaughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, Charles's late great-uncle.

India became a model when she was 17, went on to study photography at the New England School of Photography in Boston and continued modelling in her twenties and thirties.

She now runs The Sugar Mill, a boutique that sells clothing and household items she collects on her travels. She and David also run a series of hotels and guest homes in the Caribbean. They call the Bahamas home, but also live in Oxfordshire, England.

India and David haven't announced a date for their wedding yet, but we're thrilled to hear they'll be walking down the aisle together.