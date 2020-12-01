The best Giving Tuesday offers from brands the royals love By Heather Cichowski

Missed the Black Friday sales? Don't worry because today is Giving Tuesday! It's a chance to tick a few things off those holidays and Christmas shopping lists while helping to support good causes.

In honour of the day of giving back, we've compiled a list of offers from some of Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and other royals' favourite brands. A lot of these are only for one day, so don't miss out!

The Canadian brand, which Prince Harry has been seen wearing, was offering gift cards to customers who traded in their used apparel during November. For Giving Tuesday, Arc'teryx is donating $10 for every traded-in item to Protect Our Winters. It applies to trade-ins in Canada and the United States.

The high street brand is donating $10 to the International Child Art Foundation when shoppers purchase a gift card online this Giving Tuesdday. Buyers will also get a $10 credit sent via email which can be used between Dec. 3 to Dec. 24 on orders over $100.

For Giving Tuesday, the Duchess Meghan-approved brand is doubling its donation from 10 to 20 per cent to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) from purchases of its 100% Human collection.

The British contemporary brand is donating US$10 or £10 from every purchase to Women for Women International.

The sustainable brand's Giving Tuesday offer extends the month of December. From Dec. 1 to the end of the year, Reformation will be matching all mask purchases on its website with a donation to three charities: Black Women in Motion in Toronto, Los Angeles Mission and GROW in the United Kingdom.

The Canadian label loved by Meghan and Kate is donating 20 per cent of all purchases between Black Friday and Giving Tuesday to UNICEF Canada in support of its Gender Action Plan, which promotes gender equality.

The Scottish brand is donating 10 per cent of its sales on Giving Tuesday to Women for Women International.

The label, which counts the Duchess of Sussex as a fan, has partnered with Girl Up, and is highlighting the organization on Giving Tuesday. They've designed a limited-edition T-shirt. With each tee purchased online or in select Theory retail stores, the brand will donate a percentage of proceeds to Girl Up.