Carole Middleton opens up about family Christmas Eve traditions and shares tips for celebrating the holidays amid COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

The holidays are upon us. While they might be different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions, it can still be a time to reflect on family and the traditions shared.

Carole Middleton, Duchess Kate's mom, opened up about her family's Christmas Eve traditions in a recent post for her company, Party Pieces.

"Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion for my family," the mom of three said. "Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something – and he’ll really appreciate our new Christmas Eve sets and boxes."

"If you're planning a virtual Christmas, cousins in different households might enjoy organizing their goodies for Santa together over a video call. Yours, Carole."

The corresponding photo included fun and festive pieces from the Party Pieces Santa and Friends Christmas Eve Kit, including tags denoting treats for St. Nick and his reindeer, a coaster and a door sign that reads, "Santa, please stop here."



In an earlier post, Carole shared a winter message about the holiday season and COVID-19.

"We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas," the Party Pieces founder penned on Nov. 11.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected," she continued. "I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where.

"It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions have changed many people's holiday plans, including the Cambridge family and other members of the Royal Family.

Under current U.K. government rules regarding the coronavirus pandemic, three households may gather together from Dec. 23 to 27 to celebrate the holidays, but they must not see any other households outside of that bubble.

In light of this, the Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate Christmas "quietly" at Windsor Castle this year instead of at Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which has been tradition since 1988. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will spend the festive period at Highgrove House, their country home in Gloucestershire, according to HELLO! UK.

As for the Cambridges, their Christmas plans haven't been publicly revealed yet. It is possible they could go to Berkshire to be with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The Cambridges last spent Christmas Day with the Middletons in 2016.

