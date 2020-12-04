The Queen's beloved dog, Vulcan, has died By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

The Queen is mourning the loss of one of her dogs, Vulcan.

According to reports, Vulcan passed away from old age at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty and Prince Philip are currently self-isolating and plan to spend the holidays due the coronavirus pandemic. HELLO! UK reports that it is believed Vulcan will be buried at the royal residence.

The cherished dog was a Dorgi: a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a Dachshund. The Dachshund Vulcan was bred from reportedly belonged to the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret.

Vulcan memorably appeared on a 2016 cover of Vanity Fair with the monarch in celebration of her 90th birthday. The cover was shot by Annie Leibovitz and it also featured the Queen's Corgis, Holly and Willow, and her other Dorgi, Candy.

Candy is now believed to be the 94-year-old's only remaining dog. The Queen has always had a passion for animals, including dogs and horses, and Her Majesty had more than 30 Corgis since 1945. In recent years, she has stopped breeding dogs.

The sad news of Vulcan's passing comes very shortly after it was revealed that Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were mourning the loss of their dog, Lupo. He was 9 years old.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the sorrowful announcement on the KensingtonRoyal Instagram on Nov. 21.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," the Cambridge family penned, signing the note, "W & C."

Kate's brother, James Middleton, also wrote a loving tribute to Lupo. Lupo shared a special connection with many of James's dogs. He was the son of Ella and brother to Zulu, Inka and Luna.

"Rest in peace Lupo," James wrote on Instagram. "...You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy"

We're sending the Queen, the Cambridges and the rest of the family our thoughts during this difficult time.