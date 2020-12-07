Duchess Kate re-wears blue Catherine Walker coat as she steps out in Edinburgh on royal train tour By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William arrived in Edinburgh on the first stop of their royal train tour to meet with frontline workers, school children, volunteers and more to hear about their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate looked beautiful in a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat, which she recycled from her wardrobe.

Kate kept the brisk winds at bay in tall black heeled boots and black gloves. She covered her face and mouth with a coordinating blue floral face mask.

In tribute to their stop in Scotland, the mom of three carried Strathberry's Multrees Wallet (US$355) in embossed croc. The Edinburgh-based brand is a favourite of Kate and Duchess Meghan.

"It's so thrilling to see Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge disembarking in our hometown with one of our brand new Strathberry designs," said Strathberry owner and co-founder Leeanne Hundleby. "We're completely overjoyed and honoured that she chose to support a small, independent Scottish brand during her visit to Scotland.

"Her endorsement means the world to us, and she looks incredibly beautiful and sophisticated, as always."

The duke and duchess have a full schedule for Dec. 7, and the 38-year-old wore the same chic look to meet members of the Scottish Ambulance Service Response Centre in Newbridge.

Blue has always been one of Kate's favourite colours, but the stylish royal, along with the rest of the Cambridge family, has been wearing the shade more than ever in 2020 as the world battles COVID-19. Many have seen it as a sign of her support of the National Health Service (NHS) and other frontline workers.

The Duchess of Cambridge previously wore the cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat on another royal tour! During her three-day tour of Sweden and Norway with William in 2018, the style maven stepped out in the crisp coat to take in the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park. Kate paired the mantel with chocolate brown accessories, including tall boots, gloves, a clutch and a furry hat.

Kate kicked off the tour by re-wearing another piece from her stylish wardrobe. The 38-year-old sported a military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat, paired with a red-and-green plaid scarf, tall black boots and her go-to liberty print face mask.

There are going to be a number of fantastic fashion moments from Kate as she and William travel around on their royal train tour to England, Scotland and Wales. The train trip, which runs from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, will see the couple meet with various people, including frontline workers, care home staff, volunteers, school children and more, to thank them and hear about their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic. Kate and William have borrowed the Queen's train for the special jaunt.

