Duchess Kate sports festive scarf with special connection to Canada on royal train tour By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate brought plenty of festive joy with her outfit as she and Prince William boarded the Queen's train at London's Euston Station on Dec. 6 to kick off their royal train tour across the United Kingdom. And the duchess's outfit had a special connection to Canada!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at the train station in a deep green coat from Alexander McQueen, one of her favourite designers. She accessorized with a liberty print face mask from Amaia Kids, a Grace Han bag, tall black boots and matching gloves. The festive finishing touch on her sophisticated ensemble was a red-and-green scarf from York Scarves.

The mom of three chose the Maple Leaf Tartan Scarf from the independent brand. York Scarves is registered with the BAFTS Fair Trade Network UK, and supplies gorgeous handmade tartan scarves.

The Maple Leaf Tartan Scarf is one of their classic designs that is perfect for autumn and the Christmas and holiday season.

The aptly named scarf is something that the duchess wore on her royal tour of Canada with William in 2016.

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate and Prince William spread holiday cheer on royal train tour

Kate sported the elegant scarf draped across her arm when she and Prince William arrived at Whitehorse airport. Like in her most recent appearance, Kate wore the striking tartan scarf with a green coat. In Canada, she donned the Hobbs Persephone Coat. It's another piece she has recycled a few times from her wardrobe, including to St. Patrick's Day events.

The Duchess of Cambridge at Whitehorse airport on Sept. 27, 2016 wearing the plaid scarf and a similar green coat. Photo: © Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

If you're interested in getting Kate's York Scarves accessory, the Maple Leaf Tartan Scarf is currently sold out on the brand's website and Etsy shop. The affordable style was available to buy for about $26. But there are still many other tartan designs available.

MORE: Duchess Kate re-wears blue Catherine Walker coat as she steps out in Edinburgh on royal train tour

Kate and William's three-day royal train tour will take them to England, Scotland and Wales. It runs from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8. Along the way, the duke and duchess will meet frontline workers, care home staff, volunteers, school children and more to thank them and hear about their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic. The couple's first port of call was Edinburgh, where Kate wowed in a blue Catherine Walker coat, which she recycled from her wardrobe.