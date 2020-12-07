Duchess Kate stuns in beautiful navy Hobbs coat on royal train tour By Heather Cichowski

It's a new look! Duchess Kate and Prince William continued on their royal train tour with a stop at the Batley Community Centre in West Yorkshire. With a new port of call, came a fresh outfit for the duchess. Like her previous ensembles on the trip, this one was also recycled from her closet!

The 38-year-old visited the community centre in a tailored navy coat from Hobbs. The winter warmer is a double-breasted style with golden buttons and a long length. If the coat looks familiar, that's because it appears to be the one Kate wore back in February when she and William visited Wales.

For the visit to the Batley Community Centre, Kate paired the navy outdoorwear with a cream sweater, dark trousers and a matching belt. She also layered up in navy gloves and a blue flower face mask. Navy pumps and a brown suede clutch with golden chain strap were the finishing touches on the mom of three's outfit. The bag was the Roma Mini in Suede Marrakech ($1,380) from Metier London.

Kate's long brunette locks were styled in her signature look, featuring a centre part and soft, flowing waves.

At the Batley Community Centre, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a socially distanced meeting with volunteers who supported the elderly during COVID-19 by having regular phone calls, dropping off food and care packages and sending cards.

MORE: Duchess Kate re-wears blue Catherine Walker coat as she steps out in Edinburgh on royal train tour

Earlier in the day, Kate wowed in a blue Catherine Walker coat, which was also recycled from her wardrobe. The duchess donned the bespoke piece during her and Prince William's first stop of the royal train tour in Edinburgh. During the outing, the duke and duchess met members of the Scottish Ambulance Service Response Centre in Newbridge.

William and Kate are travelling on the Queen's train for their royal train tour from Dec. 6 to Dec 8. The special trip will bring them to England, Scotland and Wales where they will meet with frontline workers, care home staff, volunteers, school children and others to thank them and hear about their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic.