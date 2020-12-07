Prince Christian of Denmark tests positive for COVID-19 By Zach Harper

Prince Christian of Denmark, the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, has tested positive for COVID-19.

There was an outbreak at the 15-year-old's school, Tranegårdskolen, in Hellerup, according to a statement from the Danish royal family. The prince, who is second in line to the throne, tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus after his parents were told about the outbreak on Dec. 6. He's isolating at Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg, the royal family says.

"Apart from the Crown Prince's family, Prince Christian has not been in contact with other members of the royal family in recent times," the statement said. It adds that the teenager will stay in isolation again until it is safe and will follow the current guidelines.

Frederik and Mary also have three other children: Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 9. The Danish royal family had previously announced the family would stay at Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg during the Christmas holidays.

Christian is the latest royal to test positive for COVID-19 so far this year. Prince Charles came down with the illness in March, and Prince William was reported to have contracted it in April. Princess Michael of Kent came down with the illness last month. Charles Spencer, William's uncle and the late Princess Diana's brother, also had COVID-19. Prince Albert of Monaco also recovered from the coronavirus in the spring, as did Karl Von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden were the most recent European royals to test positive.

Earlier this year, Prince Joachim, Frederik's brother, had emergency surgery for a blood clot on his brain. He's since returned to work.

Get well soon, Christian!