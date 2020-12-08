Duchess Kate gets into the holiday spirit with a festive sweater in Manchester By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William made another stop on their royal train tour on Dec. 7. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Manchester in the evening and Kate stepped off the Queen's train in a stylish new look – her third of the day!

The mom of three kept on the Hobbs navy coat and wide-leg trousers she had on when the couple visited the Batley Community Centre in West Yorkshire at their previous stop. But she swapped her plain cream sweater for a light one with a colourful Fair Isle design from Brora Cashmere that's perfect for the holidays!

Kate kept on the navy gloves she wore to other royal engagements. But she opted for a new liberty print floral face mask. The 38-year-old has almost exclusively been wearing floral face masks from Amaia Kids during the coronavirus pandemic, and the royal train tour has been no exception.

Like his wife, William has subtly been changing his wardrobe throughout the stops on the royal train tour. He has been alternating his scarves and face masks, keeping the same blue coat on.

William and Kate were in Manchester to stop by FareShare, the largest charity fighting food waste in the United Kingdom. FareShare redistributes surplus food from food businesses to 11,000 charities and community groups across the United Kingdom. The duke and duchess spoke with those who helped vulnerable families during COVID-19.

The visit to Manchester followed William and Kate's royal engagement at the Batley Community Centre, where they chatted with volunteers who supported the elderly during this challenging year.

The first stop of the royal train tour was in Edinburgh, Scotland, where William and Kate met up with members of the Scottish Ambulance Service Response Centre in Newbridge.

Kate sported a blue Catherine Walker coat, which was recycled from her wardrobe, for the event.

The first day of the royal tour featured many memorable moments and a variety of chic outfits from the duchess. Many of them were recycled from her wardrobe, and looked as fresh as ever.

Royals fans can look forward to more of William and Kate on Dec. 8. The special royal train tour has them going to England, Scotland and Wales, meeting with frontline workers, care home staff, volunteers, school children and others to thank them and hear about their experiences with the pandemic.

