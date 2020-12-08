Duchess Kate is festive in a red Alexander McQueen coat and tartan scarf at Cardiff Castle

By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William were up bright and early on Dec. 8 for another full day on their royal train tour. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first stop in Wales for a visit to Cardiff Castle – and Kate looked even more festive!

William and Kate with Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith (L) as they arrive at Cardiff Central Train Station on Dec. 8, 2020. Photo: © GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

After getting into the holiday mood in Manchester with a jolly Fair Isle sweater from Brora Cashmere the day before, Kate fully embraced the season in a red Alexander McQueen coat. The mom of three added even more Christmas spirit to her bold ensemble with a tartan scarf and matching midi skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

The style maven accessorized with an Amaia floral mask as she stepped off the Queen's train at Cardiff Central Station. Black gloves and tall black Ralph Lauren boots kept Kate warm from the winter weather. She also carried her new Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag (US$2,144) from Grace Han, which she has brought out a few times of late, especially during this trip.

The duke and duchess bundled up in style to visit Cardiff Castle. Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

The duchess's go-to Alia Hoops from Spells of Love were the final touches. The earrings have been a staple in the Duchess of Cambridge's jewelry wardrobe over the last few months, and they were a fitting choice to support an independent Welsh designer on her stop in Cardiff.

"It has been so amazing seeing The Duchess Of Cambridge wearing my earrings, I still have to pinch myself as I still cannot quite believe it," said designer Hayley Jones of the Spells of Love.

"It has helped my small business so much, and I am so thankful."

The fashionable royal's scarf and skirt were perfectly coordinated! Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate showed off her earrings and beaming smile by twisting her hair back into an elegant half updo. The 38-year-old opted for understated neutral makeup, which highlighted her natural radiance.

As with many of the duchess's previous outfits we've seen on the royal train tour, Kate has deftly reworked pieces from her existing wardrobe. Today's look in Cardiff also highlighted many of her favourite designers.

Kate recently wore the beautifully tailored red Alexander McQueen coat with the Grace Han bag and Amaia floral mask to launch the Hold Still community exhibition on Oct. 20. She took similar styling cues this time.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the red Alexander McQueen coat paired with a Grace Han handbag and Amaia floral mask to launch the Hold Still community exhibition on Oct. 20. Photo: © Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate's Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt is a holiday favourite. She sported the red printed style to host a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus in December 2018.

Kate and William were all smiles when they hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace on Dec. 4, 2018. She is wearing the beautiful tartan skirt. Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

This is the final day of the duke and duchess's whirlwind tour of the United Kingdom. They are using Her Majesty's royal train to travel to England, Scotland and Wales to meet with frontline workers, care home staff, volunteers, school children and others to thank them and hear about their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic.

