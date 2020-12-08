'Welcome back': Duchess Kate visits the hospital where she was born By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate made a special visit during her royal train tour with Prince William on Dec. 8: the hospital where she was born!

The tender moment happened on the second full day of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's train tour across the United Kingdom to meet with frontline workers, care home staff, volunteers, school children and others to thank them and hear about their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic.

After visits to Cardiff Castle in Wales and Cleve Court Care Home in Bath, William and Kate made their way to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in South East England to meet with NHS staff.

The royal couple spoke with some of the frontline workers outside, and paid tribute to their tireless efforts throughout the COVID-19pandemic.

Graham Sims, chairman of Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, hilariously quipped to Kate, "Welcome back," as she arrived, according to HELLO! UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were shown a badge designed by lead nurse Rafael Fernandes. It was funded by NHS Charities Together to mark the 2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife, a cause about which Kate has been very passionate. At the start of the royal train tour, William and Kate were also revealed to be the new joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.

The visit was significant because the duchess' 39th birthday is just over a month away, on Jan. 9. Kate's younger siblings, Pippa and James, were born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, too.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned the same tailored red Alexander McQueen coat she wore earlier in the day. The Christmas-themed outfit was paired with a red tartan scarf and matching Emilia Wickstead and black turtleneck.

She accessorized with tall black Ralph Lauren boots, black gloves, her go-to Alia Hoops by Spells of Love and the Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag (US$2,144) from Grace Han.

The mom of three updated her ensemble by trading out the Amaia floral mask she had worn earlier in the day for a tartan one to coordinate with her scarf and skirt. It's a jolly look that's brilliant for the holidays.