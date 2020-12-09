Queen Rania shares stunning new family portrait for Jordanian royals' 2020 holiday card By Heather Cichowski

Queen Rania shared a stunning new family portrait in celebration of the holidays.

The beautiful photo, posted on the Jordanian royal's Instagram, shows Rania, her husband, King Abdullah II, and their four children, Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 15. They were posed in front of a blue and coral background wearing shades of olive, blue and red.

Abdullah and his sons coordinated in button-down shirts, while Rania and her daughters looked elegant in soft, silky dresses and skirts.

The card's message addressed the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of social and physical distancing.

"This year, even as we have kept our distance, we’ve all held our loved ones a little closer in our hearts. Sending prayers for health and happiness to all #Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO,” Queen Rania captioned the post, writing in English and Arabic.

MORE: The Queen reunites with Duchess Kate, Prince William and three of her children for carols session at Windsor Castle

In 2019, the Jordanian royals shared another beautiful portrait for the holidays, which featured them all dressed in white shirts.

“Best wishes from our family to yours as we approach the New Year #Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO,” Queen Rania wrote in the older card.

It's evident how much Hashem has grown up in a year! The king and queen's youngest son has a longer hairstyle, too.

Earlier this year, the Royal Hashemite Court also released lovely portraits of Queen Rania to mark her 50th birthday on Aug. 31.

Royals from around the world are starting to celebrate the holidays and make their plans in line with COVID-19. At the end of Duchess Kate and Prince William's royal train tour around England, Scotland and Wales, the couple reunited with the Queen, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Princess Anne, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward for a special Christmas carol session outside Windsor Castle on Dec. 8.

There are bound to be many more royal holiday and Christmas cards in the coming days, so watch this space for more festive greetings!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?