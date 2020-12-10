Duchess Camilla's dog hilariously helps her unveil a plaque at royal engagement

<a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</a></strong> brought a special guest to help her unveil new kennels at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home rescue centre on Dec. 9 – her rescue pup, Beth! <p>The Jack Russell terrier got very involved in helping her reveal a plaque during an outing – and you'll love the hilarious, sweet photos from their day out. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best pics from their day!</strong> <P>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess of Cornwall's dog was adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home nearly 10 years ago. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Beth loves her home with Camilla, but she was very excited by the outing. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Outside the centre, it was time to unveil the plaque. <p>"They say you should never work with animals and now, with the help of Beth, I'm going to attempt how to unveil a building with the help of a dog," Camilla quipped as the two did the honours. <p>Beth then grabbed the sheet and helped pull it off the wall. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
When we said she got really into helping, we did mean *really* into it. She wouldn't let go of the sheet – because there was a treat on the end encouraging her participation! <p>"Anyone would think you've never been fed," Camilla laughed. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Tada! Good work to Beth and the duchess! <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The two really enjoyed their time at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, with Beth jumping up and down in excitement at the event, and also checking out a table full of holiday goodies. <p>We bet Beth will get her own stocking at home over the Christmas holidays! <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla also met some of the centre's dogs, including this sweet little chihuahua. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
A pug named <strong>Ernie</strong> gave Camilla some kisses. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
She played catch with a very active pup named <Strong>Jet</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Before leaving, she gave a dog named <Strong>Sandy</strong> a Christmas stocking which included a stuffed animal corgi! <p>Rescue animals are important to Camilla, who has been a patron of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home since 2017. <p>In addition to Beth, the duchess also has a rescue dog named <strong>Bluebell</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Before Camilla and Beth said goodbye for the day, the duchess helped hang a very appropriate corgi ornament on the centre's tree. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
