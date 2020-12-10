Happy 6th Birthday! Princess Charlene of Monaco shares sweet photo of twins Jacques and Gabriella By Heather Cichowski

Bon anniversaire à Prince Jacques et Princesse Gabriella! That's "Happy Birthday to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella," if you don't speak French.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twins marked their sixth birthday on Dec. 10. And proud mom Charlene posted a photo of the celebrations on Instagram.

"Happy 6th birthday my beautiful children," the former Olympic swimmer penned.

The heartwarming photo captured the twins blowing out their birthday cakes (and cupcakes) with their parents. There might be a few more candles than six on their desserts, but Gabriella looked up to the challenge as she stared at the cake. Jacques was standing up behind her and had his hand playfully rested on his dad's head. Charlene was lending her son a supportive arm.

It looked like a fun-filled gathering for the family of four. There were presents on the table and swirling lights. Everyone was dressed for a party with Albert in a suit and tie and Charlene in elegant cream layers. Jacques appeared to be in a Dalmatian print onesie and Gabriella in a fuzzy pink one embroidered with clouds.

PHOTOS: Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's cutest moments

Fans last saw the Monaco royals step out to celebrate Monaco's National Day on Nov. 19, which marks Prince Albert ascending to the throne. On Nov. 23, Charlene shared new adorable portraits of Jacques and Gabriella. The twins were photographed with their dad, Albert.

Last year, Jacques and Gabriella had a Smurfs-themed birthday party at the Prince's Palace to mark their fifth birthday. Such festivities will likely not happen this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The occasion was also marked with an official portrait of the family. They were captured by palace photographer Eric Mathon. The lovely photo went on sale in the principality’s souvenir shops and profits were donated to humanitarian work.

As with 2020, Charlene shared a birthday post on Instagram. In 2019, she posted a video in which we heard the twins' voices for the first time. She captioned it, “Birthday Message for Grandma” likely in reference to her mother, Lynette Humberstone Wittstock. Jacques and Gabriella talked about how they missed her in the short clip as they wore party hats and blew party horns.

We wish the twins happiness and fun in the year ahead.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?