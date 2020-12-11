Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are expecting their third child By Zach Harper

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Värmland! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have announced the duchess is pregnant with their third child.

The couple revealed their happy news in an official statement on Dec. 11.

"We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel," the statement read. "A new little member of our family.

"Princess Sofia is well and the birth is expected at the turn of the month March-April 2021."

Their announcement was coupled with a lovely black-and-white photo that featured them lovingly embracing each other by the arms, which you can see above.

This is welcome news for the duke and duchess, who tested positive for COVID-19 in November. The couple spent their recovery quarantined with their children, and thankfully only experienced mild symptoms.

Carl Philip and Sofia's pregnancy is the latest in several other royal baby announcements so far this year. In September, Princess Eugenie happily revealed she and husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting their first child. The baby should be born in early 2021.

Earlier this week, Mike Tindall also shared the happy news that Zara Tindall is pregnant with their third child.

As mentioned, Carl Philip and Sofia also have two other children: Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3. Carl Philip is fourth in line to the Swedish throne, meaning the baby will be seventh in line.

We can't wait for 2021 so we can welcome these little ones into the world!