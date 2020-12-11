Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walk their first red carpet at special pantomime performance to thank front-line workers By Zach Harper

Pantomimes have been one of the Royal Family's Christmas traditions for decades. They were a favourite part of the Queen and Princess Margaret's childhoods, and Duchess Kate and Prince William are clearly sharing the family's love for the theatrical performances with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with their three children to catch a socially distanced performance of Pantoland at The London Palladium on Dec. 11. It was for a good cause, too. The show was being put on by The National Lottery to thank front-line workers for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Cambridges wanted to make sure they also expressed gratitude.

A sweet video shared by HELLO! UK royal reporter Emily Nash on the red carpet shows the entire family arriving at the event. George was dressed in blue slacks and a striped sweater, Charlotte was wearing a lovely blue and grey tartan dress and Louis kept it casual in a blue jacket from Amaia and black shoes.

Meanwhile, Kate wore in a gorgeous black dress from Alessandra Rich. The look featured puff sleeves and a midi cut. The stylish duchess accessorized with a clutch bag and heels.

It looks like George, Charlotte and Louis had a ton of fun watching the show! George, Charlotte and Louis seemed enthralled by the action on stage in images from the event, which feature sweet Louis seated comfortably in his mom's lap, clapping away with his family in appreciation.

Prior to the festivities kicking off, William also made a speech in which he thanked front-line workers for everything they've done over the last nine months.

"You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices," he said. "So, too, have your families, who, I'm sure, have seen far less of you than they would have liked. It's lovely that you are all here together tonight.

"You are representative of the huge number of people across the U.K. who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude."

The U.K. finished its second national lockdown earlier this month, and the country has also just started vaccinating citizens against COVID-19.

As they did on their recent royal train tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also met with key workers to hear about how their lives have changed this year, how they've been coping and what they need.



Pantoland followed all U.K. governmentCOVID-19guidelines in terms of social distancing. Teachers, health care workers, emergency services and others were in attendance.

As mentioned, William and Kate spent the early part of this week on a whirlwind tour of England, Scotland and Wales. They borrowed Her Majesty's royal train for the trip, on which they met with front-line workers, seniors, teachers, students and many others to hear about their experiences during the pandemic.

