Duchess Meghan makes first appearance since heartbreaking miscarriage news By Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan made a special appearance on CNN on Dec. 13. She delivered some heartfelt remarks of thanks to those who have "put their own needs aside" to support others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke for about two minutes as part of the network's CNN Heroes program, in which she addressed the importance of food and food security since March.

"In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities," she said. "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them."

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7Hpic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

"Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on my table for my family?

"But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry."

Since they moved to Los Angeles earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry have been making a special effort to pitch in with food security initiatives throughout the city. In April, they stepped out to deliver meals with Project Angel Food. The organization helps people who are immunocompromised or who have severe illnesses access nutritious food. In June, they also visited Homeboy Industries, which runs a program that gets meals to senior citizens and young people who are experiencing hunger and difficulty accessing food.

Meghan went on to point out that access to food isn't just about getting basic essentials. It also provides comfort, which she said is very needed right now, since social distancing makes physical contact difficult to impossible for many people.

"These moments reminded so many that they're cared for," she added. "Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes – some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar.

"These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbours in more ways than one.

"And they showed us – all of us – that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay."

Meghan, Harry and Archie will spend the holidays in Los Angeles this year, since the coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult to travel. The Royal Family also won't spend Christmas at Sandringham, as has been tradition since 1988.

The Queen and Prince Philip will mark the holidays quietly at Windsor Castle, while Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are understood to be spending them at their Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire.

Last week, Prince William and Duchess Kate said they were "struggling" to figure out where they'll spend Christmas. It's possible they could travel to Berkshire to stay with Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, but nothing's confirmed yet.

Last year, Meghan, Harry and Archie spent the holidays in Canada while they were staying just outside Victoria, B.C.