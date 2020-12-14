Spanish royal family's 2020 holiday card puts focus on King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughters By Zach Harper

The Spanish royal family's 2020 holiday card is a bit different from the one they released last year – because King Felipe and Queen Letizia are not in the photo!

This year, the royal household has opted to use a picture of Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofia, 13, the couple's daughters. The laid-back image features the two princesses smiling at the camera in casual wear, and was taken during the family's trip to Somao in the Asturias in northern Spain earlier this year.

Leonor smiles in a Springfield houndstooth blazer, which she pairs with a brown sweater, while Sofia dons a white turtleneck sweater and green khaki Zara vest. They've both clearly inherited their very fashionable mother's sartorial sense, since those are both looks we've seen Letizia rock before.

If you turn the card over, both princesses and their parents have signed it underneath a special message that reads "May this Christmas bring us a specially hopeful New Year 2021."

Leonor, who is the heir to the throne, also holds the title of Princess of the Asturias. Every year, the Spanish royal family presents a community in the autonomous northern Spanish region with the Best Asturian Village award, which went to Somao in 2020.

This isn't the first time Leonor and Sofia have appeared alone on the Spanish royal family's holiday card. They previously did just that in 2015, but since then, every seasonal greeting from Felipe, Letizia, Leonor and Sofia has been a family portrait.