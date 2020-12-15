Prince William and Duchess Kate release surprise Christmas video for front-line workers By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William have narrated a special Christmas story for front-line workers who have worked tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. The video is intended to accompany the pantomime performance, Pantoland, for key workers on Dec. 11 at the Palladium Theatre in London.

"This Christmas we want to say THANK YOU to all our key workers and their families for all they have done, and for the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Instagram on Dec. 14.

"As a small part in that effort we worked with @HamleysOfficial and @TNLUK to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the children of those key workers that came to the Palladium last Friday.

"We hope you enjoy the [film]," the statement ended, with a movie camera emoji added for a cute touch.

The holiday video brings plenty of cheer. William and Kate take turns narrating the heartwarming story. The two-and-a-half minute video is a spin on 'Twas the Night Before Christmas intended to highlight front-line workers and the work they have been doing to battle COVID-19.

"'Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the land, key workers kept working to help give us a hand," William begins in the clip.

"The nurses, the doctors, at the heart of the fight, joined teachers, shop workers and volunteers in their plight," Kate joins in.

"And the country was grateful for all they had done, and wanted to thank them and bring them some fun," the father of three goes on.

The clip features footage of front line workers hard at work throughout the pandemic as well as heartwarming moments, including the rainbow tributes families made for the NHS and key workers. It also shows a clip of Margaret Keenan, 90, the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the U.K.

The footage continues with the Cambridges' plan to "do something special in the best Christmas tradition" with the help of Santa, his elves, Hamleys toy store and the National Lottery. When planning the pantomime performance at the London Palladium, complete with a Santa grotto, children are asked about what they would like for Christmas.

The clip then flashes to the red carpet filled with joy. It also shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joining their parents at the event. The cute appearance marked the first time the Cambridge children walked a red carpet.

The elves are then shown hard at work during the stage show, helping make all of the children's wishes come true. When the kids come out of the show after the performance, there are presents waiting for them!

"There's magic to be found wherever you look. The moral of the story, more true now that ever, remarkable things happen when we all work together," William concludes in the clip.

The video ends with a special message that reads: "With thanks to all our key workers from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Hamleys and the National Lottery."