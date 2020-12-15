Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are launching a Spotify podcast By Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are launching a podcast!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a "multi-year partnership" with Spotify that will see Archewell Audio, their production company, produce episodes for the immensely popular streaming platform. They'll host and produce all the content, which a press release says is intended to "build community through shared experience, narratives and values."

"Shall we start? Ladies first?" Harry asked in a preview clip posted on the streaming service on Dec. 15.

"No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent," Meghan responded, before playfully teasing her husband, saying he has a "podcast voice."

They went on to say they intend to use the show to "bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground," pointing out that that is how change begins.

The podcast will kick off with a holiday special the couple are set to host this month.

"We're talking to some amazing people," Meghan said in the clip. "They're going to share their memories that really shape this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone."

"So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty – but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we have never imagined through endless acts of compassion and kindness," Harry added.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the Sussexes said in a statement. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

It makes a lot of sense that the couple would launch a podcast. Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry signed a deal with the same speaking agency that handles Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's speaking engagements. Many readers will know the former U.S. First Lady hosts an immensely popular podcast of her own on Spotify. Given they move in similar circles, and their friend Oprah Winfrey also hosts several of her own popular podcasts, it shouldn't really be surprising the Sussexes would take on their own show.

The duke and duchess also appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast earlier this year to talk about mental health. That's something Harry has also done on other podcasts in the past – he spoke to the Telegraph's Bryony Gordon on her mental health show a few years ago, opening up about how he struggled after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

We should expect to see lots of great content from Meghan and Harry in 2021. Earlier this year, they also signed a huge production deal with Netflix that will see them make documentaries, films, kids' programs and other great content for the platform.

On Dec. 14, it was revealed Meghan also was investing in Clevr Blends, a women-owned and operated startup based near Montecito, Calif., which makes instant oat milk lattes. The venture combines advocacy for gender equality with her passions for the environment, healthy and eco-friendly living and food justice.

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," Meghan said in a statement to Fortune. "I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company."

Meghan's investment was revealed after Oprah made a special video in which she shared a Christmas hamper her neighbour "M," had given her. The basket contained several of Clevr Blends' instant latte mixes.