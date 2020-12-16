Princess Charlene debuts dramatic undercut hairstyle at Christmas ceremony By Heather Cichowski

Très chic! Princess Charlene debuted a bold new hairstyle at the traditional Christmas gift distribution and Christmas tree ceremony at the Prince's Palace of Monaco on Dec. 16. She looked almost unrecognizable with her shaved hairstyle and darker colour.

Charlene stepped out with husband Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to deliver gifts to families at the palace.

The 42-year-old looked festive for the holidays in a gold-and-black outfit, but her gorgeous new haircut stole the show. Her blonde bob was replaced by a darker golden blonde base colour with lighter highlights.

The left side of her hair was shaved at the temple and it extended to the back of the head to form a playful undercut. The right side of Charlene's hair was kept long and swept over her head in a deep part.

The former Olympic swimmer donned a statement black-and-gold patterned jacket and a twinkling black turtleneck. She wore a coordinating gold sequin face mask to keep everyone safe in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Charlene also accessorized with stud earrings and swirling hoops.

She complemented her ensemble and her hairdo with a smokey black eye and eyeliner.

Princess Gabriella's straight blonde bob with bangs at the event was reminiscent of her mom's hair. The little girl has had similar hairstyles to her mom, and Charlene's darker hair colour further highlighted their similarities!

Charlene has experimented with a few different hairstyles. She has recently been wearing her hair in a blunt blonde bob with bangs. The mom of two has previously played around with different lengths of bangs and layers, but this is definitely her boldest hair choice thus far. And it is beautiful on her.

Royals fans last saw Charlene, Albert, Jacques and Gabriella when the twins marked their sixth birthday on Dec. 10. Proud mom Charlene posted a photo of their family celebrating on Instagram. Prior to that, the Monaco royals stepped out to recognize Monaco's National Day on Nov. 19.

