Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla release official Christmas card featuring photo from Scotland By Heather Cichowski

The Royal Family's Christmas cards are here! On Dec. 16, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla shared their official holiday card for 2020.

The image was taken in the garden of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's Scottish home of Birkhall.

"Here is this year's official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall," read the caption on Instagram. "The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland."

The loving, colourful image features the couple seated on a bench with a gorgeous blooming garden all around them. (Look closely and you can see the butterflies!)

Charles and Camilla, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, respectively, while in Scotland, look so in love. Charles is grinning and wearing a beige jacket with blue button-down and chinos. Camilla gazes into the camera. She is clad in a black jacket, pink blouse and jeans!

It is a meaningful choice that the couple selected Birkhall for their 2020 Christmas card. The duke and duchess spent time self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic at their Birkhall home, which is on the Royal Family's Balmoral estate in Scotland. It was where Charles recovered from COVID-19 and where Camilla isolated separately from her husband.

The Cambridge family also released their adorable holiday card the same day as Camilla and Charles. It features a loving family portrait of Duchess Kate and Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that was taken at their Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk.

For their 2019 Christmas card, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla paid tribute to their royal tour of Cuba, specifically when they took a joyride in a luxurious car.

"Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall," the post was captioned on Instagram last year. "The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year."

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

