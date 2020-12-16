See the sweet family photo the Cambridges chose for their 2020 holiday card By Zach Harper

Cheese! The Cambridges have released their official 2020 holiday card, and it features a delightful picture of them enjoying family time!

The image sees Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clad in sweaters and jeans in front of a woodpile. They're beaming at the camera.

George is sitting next to his papa's side on a hay bale, while William holds Louis, who is standing in front of him. Charlotte is seated in her mom's lap, staring confidently at the photographer, and wearing a pair of boots that are very similar to her mother's beloved See by Chloe brown leather footwear.

The photo was taken by Matt Porteous at the family's country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. He's captured many of the Cambridges' milestone moments in the past, and was behind the camera for George's first birthday photos in 2014 and Louis's 2018 christening.

Some royals fans may already have seen this image, since it leaked online earlier this week. It is the same photo that was sent to front-line and health-care workers in the United Kingdom to thank them for all their work throughout the last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year," William's message in cards sent to those workers read. "We will be forever grateful."

The Cambridges' card has been released just after William and Kate completed a whirlwind tour of England, Scotland and Wales last week. On Dec. 11, they finished the work week by stepping out to a pantomime performance being held as a thank-you to front-line workers in London. George, Charlotte and Louis were with them and looked thrilled to be attending the performance.

It's not known what the family will do for the holidays. Last week, William and Kate said they were "struggling" to make plans. The current U.K. government guidelines make it not possible for the Royal Family to observe its traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year, since only three families can see each other during that time period, and they are not allowed to socialize with other families outside that bubble.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are staying at their Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, and the Prince of Wales plans to see the Queen at some point from Dec. 23-27. So it's possible the Cambridges could travel to Berkshire to spend the holidays with Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. They have previously done so, and last marked Christmas Day with them in 2016. Nothing has been officially announced.