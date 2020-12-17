Crown Princess Mary shares stunning new portrait in Christmas greeting about gratitude By Heather Cichowski

Crown Princess Mary has shared a new portrait and a message of hope and gratitude for the holidays.

The Danish royal sent a virtual Christmas greeting to the Mary Fonden (Mary Foundation), of which she is a patron. The holiday message was also posted on the Danish royal family's Instagram, and it included a stunning new portrait of the Crown Princess.

The Instagram post was shared on Dec. 17. It explained that Crown Princess Mary's Christmas greeting was delivered on the foundation's digital platforms. ⁣The holiday letter to the Mary Foundation was written in Danish, and the full text is available on the the foundation's website.

⁣In her note, the 48-year-old addressed the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it, and social and physical distancing, had on those in need.

"For all of us. It has been a challenging year," the message reads. "For many people, the restrictions have led to a great social deprivation. But, 2020 has also confirmed us in how much we need each other. How much it means to have someone close in life.

"And it has been a year in which many have shown great commitment and a willingness to go the extra mile to help others. It has been both touching and uplifting to experience," it continued.⁣

The Danish royal penned how the Mary Fonden had to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic and its associated challenges, like so many others. It also noted the foundation remains committed to battle social isolation, including anti-bullying, stopping domestic violence and maintaining well-being. The cause has long been a focus for the organization, and it couldn't be more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

⁣Mary wrote about some of the campaigns launched in 2020, as well as school programs put in place to stop bullying.

The final paragraph, which had the headline "Tak" (thanks), focused on gratitude and hope for the future.

"Although it is a hard and difficult time, there is also a lot to be grateful for – which gives hope: The will to be something for each other and the courage to stand up and ask for help is something I have had the pleasure to experience many times in the past year," she said.

"It gives me the belief that we – together – can get through a dark time and out on the other side.

"I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and say a big thank you to those who have shown consideration, compassion and empathy – and also to those who have stood through the past in spite of great deprivation."

It was signed, "God jul, H.K.H. Kronprinsessen." (If you don't speak Danish, that means "Merry Christmas!")

The accompanying portrait, which was taken by Stine Heilmann, captured the royal seated at a table in front of a grey background. Mary was dressed in an elegant blue-grey, long-sleeved ensemble with a butterfly brooch on her chest, stud earrings and a series of golden bracelets on her wrist. The mom of four wore her long brunette hair in a softly tousled style. Her beauty look was completed with glossy red lipstick.

The Danish royal family has been directly affected by COVID-19. Mary and Crown Prince Frederik's eldest son, Prince Christian, 15, recently tested positive for the illness. There was an outbreak at the 15-year-old's school, Tranegårdskolen, in Hellerup, according to a statement. The teenager was in isolation from his parents and younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 9.

The Crown Prince Family will still celebrate Christmas Eve in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, according to a press release from the palace.

As they say in Danish, God Jul!

