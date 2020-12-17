Danish royal family changes Christmas and New Year's plans in light of COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski

The Danish royal family has changed their holiday plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic again.

Members of the royal house, including Queen Margrethe, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and the couples' children, have shifted their Christmas and New Year's plans, according to a press release dated Dec. 17.

The Danish Queen will now spend Christmas Eve at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus. She will be joined by Joachim and Marie, as well their two children, Prince Henrik, 11 and Princess Athena, 8. Joachim's children from his first marriage, Prince Nikolai, 21, and Prince Felix, 18, will also be in attendance.

Margrethe originally planned to celebrate Christmas Eve at Schackenborg Palace in Møgeltønder, Southern Jutland.

The Queen traditionally spends the Christmas period in Aarhus, so the change plays into this.

The Crown Prince's family, which includes Mary, Frederik, and their children, Prince Christian, 15,Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 9, will spend Christmas in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg.

As for New Year's, the planned levee at Christiansborg Palace for Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and other representatives has been cancelled. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 4. Instead, Denmark's Queen will now receive written New Year’s greetings from the levee participants. The 80-year-old will still deliver her traditional New Year’s address on Dec. 31.

COVID-19 has sickened more than 74 million people worldwide, with more than 124,000 of those cases being in Denmark.

Some of the Danish royal family recently stepped out in October for the opening of Danish parliament. Margrethe was joined by her sister, Princess Benedikte, Frederik and Mary.

The Danish royals were seen in public at the opening of Parliament at Christiansborg Palace on Oct. 6, 2020. Queen Margrethe blew a kiss to her sister, Princess Benedikte, as Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik looked on. Photo: © Ole Jensen/Getty Images

It will no doubt be lovely for the monarch to spend the holidays with Joachim and his family. Earlier this year, he had emergency surgery for a blood clot on his brain. He has since recovered and returned to work.

Margrethe gave a rare speech in March, in which she addressed the coronavirus pandemic and urged Danes to stay safe and stay home. Besides her annual New Year's Eve speech, Margrethe hardly ever addresses the nation.

Queen Margrethe, Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary at a New Year Reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen on Jan. 2, 2020. Photo: © KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The New Year's reception at Christiansborg Palace is typically a glamorous event and a chance for royals fans to see the Danish royal family dressed to the nines, along with their guests. The traditional levee might not be taking place in 2021, but viewers can still expect Queen Margrethe's address on Dec. 31.