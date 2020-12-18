Belgian royal family shares lovely family portrait for their 2020 Christmas card By Heather Cichowski

It's almost Kerstmis time in Belgium! In celebration of the holidays, the Belgian royal family has shared a wonderful new family portrait for their 2020 Christmas card.

The portrait was taken by Michel Gronemberger and shared on social media on Dec. 18. The stunning image captured Queen Mathilde and her husband, King Philippe, plus, their children, Princess Elisabeth, 19, Prince Gabriel, 17, Prince Emmanuel, 15, and Princess Eléonore, 12.

The family was all posed together in front of the camera and smiled into the lens. The Belgian royals wore coordinating outfits; everyone had on white shirts. Gabriel and Emmanuel donned navy blazers to match their dad while the girls were just in blouses, like their mom.

The portrait showcases how much the royal kids are growing up! And it highlights how much each one of them takes after their parents.

"On the eve of this very special Christmas period, we wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," read the accompanying message, which was originally written in French and Dutch.

MORE: Danish royal family changes Christmas and New Year's plans in light of COVID-19



The beautiful family portrait was shared on the Belgian Royal Palace Instagram after all of the Belgian royals attended a Christmas Concert by the Scala Choir in the Royal Palace of Brussels on Dec. 17.

Princess Eléonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel also posed in front of the Christmas crib prior to attending the concert (top). The Throne Room was richly decorated for the holidays in a "veil of origamis" created by Belgian designer Charles Kaisin.

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noël and Vrolijk Kerstfeest!

