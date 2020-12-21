Luxembourg royal family release adorable new photos of baby Prince Charles By Zach Harper

Baby's first Christmas!

The Luxembourg royal family welcomed Prince Charles, Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie's first child, in May, and they've just released new pics of the adorable little boy just in time for the holidays!

The pictures, which were shared on the Luxembourg royals' official Instagram account, show the seven-month-old in his mom and dad's arms, both outside the Grand Ducal Palace and inside. One of the inside shots shows him reaching for the family Christmas tree, clearly fascinated by the feel of the conifer's needles. Another shows him wrapped in his mom's arms and a different picture features him giggling adorably as both of his parents laugh outside.

Charles has made a few appearances since his birth, such as his christening in the late summer. Many other members of the Luxembourg royal family attended, including Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

The family also released some adorable photos of the newborn baby about a month after his birth. They showed the happy little boy sleeping peacefully at home and in the arms of his father and mother.

While Christmas likely looks a lot different for the Luxembourg royals this year due to COVID-19, we bet Charles will still have a very merry first Christmas!