Royals wearing Christmas-inspired looks

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/holidays/">holiday</a></strong> season is filled with plenty of red and green as well as a good sprinkling of sparkle. <p>The <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/british-royals"><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, including <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/kate-middleton">Duchess Kate</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/meghan-markle">Duchess Meghan</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/countess-of-wessex">Countess Sophie</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii">the Queen</a></strong>, all love to fully embrace the festive spirit with their wardrobe choices. And they equally love red and green, and some shimmer, the rest of the year, too. <p>To help you get inspired for <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/christmas"> Christmas</a></strong> and the holidays, we've rounded up some of the British royals' most jolly looks. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most merry royal style moments.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Ricky Vigil M/GC Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage and UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
In 2017, Duchess Kate wrapped up in style in a <strong><a href=/tags/0/miu-miu>Miu Miu</a></strong> red-and-green tartan coat and a furry hat at <a href=/tags/0/sandringham><strong>Sandringham</strong></a> for Christmas Day church service. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-diana><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> brought some holiday sparkle in a twinkling red spaghetti-strap gown while meeting famed ballet dancer <strong>Rudolph Nureyev</strong> at The Royal Opera House on Dec. 8, 1982. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
In 2006, Her Majesty recorded her Christmas speech at Southwark Cathedral in London. She was resplendent in a green buttoned jacket and matching skirt paired with her cherished pearls. <p>Photo: © Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/lady-kitty-spencer><strong>Lady Kitty Spencer</strong></a> looked sensational in a silky red gown with draped back at the <a href=/tags/0/alberta-ferretti><strong>Alberta Ferretti</strong></a> after-party during Milan Fashion Week in February 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/meghan-markle">Duchess Meghan</a></strong> wowed in green when she and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-harry">Prince Harry</a></strong> attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. <p>The mom of one donned an emerald green dress by <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emilia-wickstead/">Emilia Wickstead</a></strong> and matching green fascinator with netted bow by <strong>William Chambers</strong>. Beige <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/aquazzura">Aquazzura</a></strong> heels and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/birks"><strong>Birks</strong></a> diamond snowflake earrings finished the outfit. <p>Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The People's Princess captivated in a red-and-black, one-shouldered gown from <a href=/tags/0/catherine-walker><strong>Catherine Walker</strong></a> when she attended a dinner at 10 Downing Street with then-Prime Minister <strong>Margaret Thatcher</strong> in November 1989. <p>Photo: &copy; Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a>'s striking red-and-black embroidered dress had plenty of party spirit. She and <a href=/tags/0/ellie-goulding><strong>Ellie Goulding</strong></a> were at the Leo's At The Arts Club launch party in October 2017. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge brought festive cheer during the <em><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2019113081344/kate-middleton-prince-william-team-up-with-mary-berry/"><strong> A Berry Royal Christmas</strong></a></em> TV special. <p>The mom of three was clad in a polka dot red dress by <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/Alessandra-Rich/"><strong>Alessandra Rich</strong></a> paired with the Queen's Silver Jubilee pearl earrings. <p>Photo: © Matt Porteous
The <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> made a sleek style statement in a green <strong>Galvan</strong> dress and taupe <a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></a> pumps at the <em>Sulphur and White</em> premiere in London in February 2020. <p>Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While in Belfast in March 2018, the Duchess of Sussex punctuated a beige <a href=/tags/0/victoria-beckham><strong>Victoria Beckham</strong></a> sweater with a hunter green <a href=/tags/0/greta-constantine><strong>Greta Constantine</strong></a> trumpet skirt and rusty bronze pumps by Jimmy Choo. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Lady Kitty Spencer shimmered on the <a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a> runway during Milan Fashion Week in February 2018 in a silver maxi dress and megawatt jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Venturelli/Getty Images
Duchess Kate dazzled in a metallic green dress by <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/the-vampires-wife"><strong>The Vampire's Wife</strong></a> accessorized with statement <a href=/tags/0/hm><strong>H&M</strong></a> earrings, a sparkling gold clutch and deep green heels from <a href=/tags/0/manolo-blahnik><strong>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a> when she and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> visited the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin on March 3, 2020, during their first official tour of Ireland. <p>Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage
At Sandringham in 2018, royals fans got a double dose of incredible style from the royal sisters-in-law! <p>Duchess Kate went for classic Christmas red in a gorgeous Catherine Walker coat. <p>She accessorized with burgundy <a href=/tags/0/gianvito-rossi><strong>Gianvito Rossi</strong></a> heels and a <a href=/tags/0/mulberry><strong>Mulberry</strong></a> Bayswater clutch. <p>Duchess Meghan, who was pregnant with <a href=/tags/0/archie-harrison><strong>Archie</strong></a> at the time, looked elegant in navy <strong><a href=/tags/0/victoria-beckham>Victoria Beckham</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
To mark the 50th anniversary of her first televised Christmas speech, the Queen was clad in a gold dress with elegant embellishment in 2007. The outfit coordinated with her jolly decor. <p>Photo: © Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge proved green was her colour in a printed dress by <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/alessandra-rich"><strong>Alessandra Rich</strong></a>, a green <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/lk-bennett">L.K. Bennett</a></strong> clutch, deep forest green heels from Gianvito Rossi, <a href=/tags/0/asprey><strong>Asprey</a></strong> diamond daisy earrings and an on-trend <a href=/tags/0/lele-sadoughi><strong>Lele Sadoughi</strong></a> padded headband. <p>The monochromatic ensemble was for a meeting with Irish President <strong>Michael D. Higgins</strong> at Áras an Uachtaráin in March 2020. <p>Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage
On March 12, 2019, <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi><strong>Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi</strong></a> put their most fashionable feet forward at The Portrait Gala. <p>The elder Princess of York's deep maroon velvet dress and black tights were appropriate for the cooler weather. <p>Photo: © David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The Queen and <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> at <a href=/tags/0/windsor-castle><strong>Windsor Castle</strong></a> during Christmas 1987, the last time they spent the holidays there prior to 2020. <p>Her Majesty was dressed for the festive period in a green tweed coat and coordinating fascinator and brooch. <p>Photo: © Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Princess Diana sported a bold red-and-black <a href=/tags/0/escada><strong>Escada</strong></a> skirt suit with matching pumps and a white top during a walkabout in Tenterden, Kent on Oct. 18, 1990. <p>Photo: &copy; Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
In 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed at Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham Estate in a <strong><a href=/tags/0/sportmax>Sportmax</a></strong> coat and matching hat by <strong><a href=/tags/0/lock-and-company>Lock & Co</a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice chose a very memorable glittering green The Vampire's Wife dress for her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first public appearance after they announced their engagement. <p>The couple attended the <em>Dior Sessions</em> book launch after-party on Oct. 1, 2019. <p>Duchess Kate wore a very similar style of dress from the British brand. <p>Photo: © Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
On Dec. 4, 2019, Duchess Kate visited a Christmas tree farm in Great Missenden. She was suitably dressed for the event in a red puffer jacket from <strong>Perfect Moment</strong>, a jolly green sweater by <a href=/tags/0/really-wild><strong>Really Wild</strong></a> and green socks. <p>Blue skinny jeans and brown boots from <a href=/tags/0/berghaus><strong>Berghaus</strong></a> finished the style. <p>It's the perfect casual holiday ensemble! <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
The <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry-and-meghan>Duke and Duchess of Sussex</strong></a> coordinated in striking red outfits at The Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020. <p>The former actress sported a <a href=/tags/0/safiyaa><strong>Safiyaa</strong></a> red gown, matching red <a href=/tags/0/aquazzura>Aquazzura</strong></a> heels and a red <a href=/tags/0/manolo-blahnik>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a> clutch. <a href=/tags/0/Simone-Rocha>Simone Rocha</strong></a> dangling earrings finished the bold outfit. <p>Harry looked very dapper in his Captain General uniform. <p>Photo: &copy; SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> enjoyed Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2013 in coordinating outfits. <p>The duchess looked regal in a green-and-navy tartan coat from <strong><a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen>Alexander McQueen</a></strong> accessorized with a green fascinator from <strong><a href="/tags/0/gina-foster>Gina Foster</strong></a> and black heeled boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and <a href=/tags/0/jack-brooksbank<strong>Jack Brooksbank</strong></a> attended Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2018 in King's Lynn. <p>The younger Princess of York brimmed with holiday cheer in a red coat decorated with black trim. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
At a Commonwealth Day event at Canada House in March 2019, a pregnant Meghan was radiant in a bespoke <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/erdem"><strong>Erdem</strong></a> embellished coat and matching dress. <p>The sophisticated green coordinates had "Doria beaded rose embroidery" in reference to her mom, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/doria-ragland"><strong>Doria Ragland</strong></a>. <p>Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed for the holidays in a red tartan midi skirt from <a href=/tags/0/emilia-wickstead><strong>Emilia Wickstead</strong></a> for a Christmas party at Kensington Palace in December 2018 for families with military personnel deployed in Cyprus. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2020, HELLO! - All rights reserved