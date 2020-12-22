Charlotte Casiraghi to be Chanel's 2021 Brand Ambassador By Zach Harper

Charlotte Casiraghi will be Chanel's Brand Ambassador in 2021, the iconic fashion house has announced.

It makes sense the 34-year-old equestrian, writer and journalist, film producer and philosopher would partner with the brand. Not only is she the late Princess Grace's granddaughter, but Monaco's glamorous royal family has a long history with the label. Charlotte's mother, Princess Caroline, was longtime friends with the late Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's former creative director, and Charlotte often attended his parties.

Fans can look forward to seeing Charlotte, who married Dimitri Rassam in a Chanel wedding dress in 2019, in photographs for Virginie Viard's Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection. The photo shoot will take place in Monaco.

"My contribution is being not just a muse, but someone who transmits," the mom of two said in a statement about what she'll be doing with the role. "Today's fashion has this strength of expression, and it can move culture forward."

Charlotte, who founded the Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco group in 2015, is an avid reader and has a passion for literature, poetry and philosophy that Karl and her mother encouraged when she was young. She will also host special salons throughout 2021.

The series, Literary rendezvous at rue Cambon, will feature women of Hollywood, writers and celebrity fans of the Chanel brand discussing their favourite work by other other female stars or women from history who they admire. It will be broadcast live from Chanel's Paris headquarters and the first salon takes place Jan. 26. You'll be able to watch it on Chanel's website and their social media channels.

We can't wait to see what Charlotte does with the role!