Archie has a big role in Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 2020 Christmas card By Zach Harper

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and Archie have released their 2020 Christmas card – and the little boy had a very special job in creating the image!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's card features an artistic rendering of the family and their dogs, which is based on a photo taken at their Santa Barbara, Calif. home earlier this month. Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother and Archie's grandma, was behind the camera for the shot.

It shows the little boy sitting in his dad's lap as his proud parents smile at him. Pula, the couple's black Labrador retriever, can be seen lying down, while Guy, their rescue beagle, faces Meghan.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community.  From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 

Find out more!  https://t.co/5o2RHLveRMpic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew  (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

Next to them all is a small Christmas tree, and festive red flowers that resemble poinsettias can be seen to the right.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," a spokesperson for the family said.

The card was released through animal rescue charity Mayhew, which was one of Meghan's first patronages when she joined the Royal Family.

"This year, we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," the duchess told the organization, according to HELLO! UK royal editor Emily Nash. Meghan has always had a strong relationship with the charity, which she's maintained after she and the duke stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year.

In June, the charity released its annual report, for which Meghan wrote the forward. In her letter, she revealed she had sponsored a kennel in Archie's name.

"As I write, the COVID-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilizing the lives of countless families across the U.K.," the letter read. "I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew's mission was made for moments like these. It's not just about cats and dogs; it's about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community."

Our 2019 annual review is here – and it’s an end of decade special! 



Read stories of the animals and people we’ve helped and a special foreword from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, about the current challenges facing all of us.  https://t.co/KEx56yMYTNpic.twitter.com/1sXJGPfoFy — Mayhew  (@themayhew) June 5, 2020

Rescue animals are important to Meghan. As mentioned, the duchess' beagle, Guy, is a rescue dog. She adopted him in Canada, when she lived in Toronto as a cast member of Suits. He reportedly moved with her to the U.K. in 2017. Meghan and Harry adopted Pula in 2018, just after they married.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

This Christmas is Meghan, Harry and Archie's first in California, where they relocated after spending time in Canada at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020. Their 2019 Christmas card featured a photo taken by Meghan's friend, actress Janina Gavankar, during their time in Canada. It showed Archie crawling toward the camera while his mom and dad laughed behind him. It was released as a GIF by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

MORE: Archie is ready for his close-up in the Sussexes' 2019 holiday card

Like everyone else, the coronavirus pandemic has affected their lives and they've probably had to alter their holiday plans, but we imagine they'll spend some good time with Doria over the next few weeks.

2021 will see plenty of new content and more good work from the Sussexes. They plan to start their new podcast, Archewell Audio, on Spotify over the next few days with a holiday special. They also want to officially launch their Archewell non-profit organization next year, have set up their own production company and have also signed a deal with Netflix. We can't wait to see all the great things they're going to do over the next year!