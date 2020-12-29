Royal kids' most adorable moments in 2020

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>We might not have gotten to see <a href=/tags/0/royal-kids><strong>royal kids</strong></a> as much as usual in 2020 due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic and social distancing measures, but when we did see young royals, they were always guaranteed to warm our hearts. <p>There were many adorable moments with royals around the world, including <a href=/tags/0/prince-george><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-charlotte><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-louis><strong>Prince Louis</strong></a> showing their support for front-line works during the battle against <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a>. We were also treated to new portraits as the next generation of royals turned a year older. They're growing up so fast! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the cutest moments from royal kids this year. </strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images and AJ/Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/monaco-royals><strong>Monaco royals</strong></a> made an adorable appearance on the palace's balcony during Sainte Devote Celebrations in Monaco on Jan. 27. <p>Check out the then-five-year-old twins' sunglasses! <p>Photo: &copy; VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Princess Estelle</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-estelle><strong>Princess Estelle</strong></a> of Sweden's eighth birthday on February 23 was marked with a lovely portrait of the young royal. <p>Estelle, who is the daughter of <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a>, wore her blonde hair in a braid and donned a floral dress. <p>Photo: © Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden
<h2>Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/Swedish-royals><strong>Swedish royals</strong></a> celebrated <a href=/tags/0/prince-oscar><strong>Prince Oscar</strong></a>'s fourth birthday on March 4 with new photos, including one of the birthday boy with his elder sister, <a href=/tags/0/princess-estelle><strong>Princess Estelle</strong></a>, 8. <p>The siblings' parents are <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden
<h2>Dutch royals</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/dutch-royals><strong>Dutch royals</strong></a> enjoyed their traditional ski trip in Lech, Austria in February 2020. <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrix><strong>Princess Beatrix</strong></a> posed with her grandchildren in the snow, including <a href=/tags/0/princess-amalia><strong>Princess Amalia</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-alexia><strong>Princess Alexia</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-ariane><strong>Princess Ariane</strong></a>, <strong>Countess Eloise</strong>, <strong>Count Claus-Casimir</strong> and <strong>Countess Leonore</strong>. <p>Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<h2>Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis</h2> <p>The entire <a href=/tags/0/cambridge-family><strong>Cambridge family</strong></a> clapped for carers during a surprise appearance on BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief's <em>Big Night In</em> on April 23, 2020. <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-louis><strong>Prince Louis</strong></a> turned two on the same day! <p>Photo: © Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images
<h2>Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe><strong>King Felipe</strong></a>'s teenage daughters, <a href=/tags/0/princess-leonor><strong>Princess Leonor</strong></a> (left), 15, and <a href=/tags/0/princess-sofia><strong>Princess Sofia</strong></a>, 13, read <em> Don Quixote</em> during the XXIV edition of continuous reading of the book at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on April 23. <p>Photo: &copy; Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Albert and Prince Jacques</h2> <p>Can you keep a secret? <a href=/tags/0/prince-albert><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a> whispered something into his young son's ear at the Fete de la Saint Jean in June 2020. <p>They were twinning in navy blue blazers and white button-downs. <p>Photo: &copy; SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images
<h2>Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella</h2> <p>Too loud! The twins covered their ears while watching The Crossing: Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge on Sept. 13 in Calvi, France with their mom, Princess Charlene. <p>Photo: &copy; AJ/Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella</h2> <p>Jacques gave a strong salute as his sister and mother watched on Monaco's National Day on Nov. 19. <p>Photo: &copy; SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Jacques</h2> <p> He was dressed in uniform. The young royal also tried a double salute! <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/cambridge-family><strong>Cambridge</strong></a> kids walked their very first red carpet on Dec. 11 for a special pantomime performance being held as a thank-you to front-line workers in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Duchess Kate, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte</h2> <p>The Cambridge children loved the pantomime performance! Louis took in the show while seated on his mom's lap. <p>Photo: © Aaron Chown/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Albert and Princess Gabriella</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-albert><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a> and daughter <a href=/tags/0/princess-gabriella><strong>Prince Gabriella</strong></a> helped Santa Claus pass out <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> presents at the palace on Dec. 16. <p>Photo: &copy; SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Jacques</h2> <p>Gabriella's twin brother also joined in on the festive fun! <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>Princess Eléonore</h2> <p>The 12-year-old played the violin in a string quartet with the Scala Choir during the <a href=/tags/0/belgian-royals><strong>Belgian royal family</strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong> Christmas</strong></a> concert at the palace! <p>Photo: &copy; Frédéric Sierakowski - Royal Belgium Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Prince Emmanuel</h2> <p>Just like his sister, <a href=/tags/0/prince-emmanuel><strong>Prince Emmanuel</strong></a> showcased his musical talents during the concert. The 15-year-old played the saxophone. <p>Photo: &copy; Frédéric Sierakowski / Pool / Photo News via Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2020, HELLO! - All rights reserved