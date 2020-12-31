The best royal style of 2020

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>What a year in fashion it has been! Royals from around the world may have had to pivot to virtual royal engagements for much of the year due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic and resulting <a href=/tags/0/COVID-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> lockdowns, but there were still some very memorable in-person appearances from our favourite fashionable royals, including <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a>. <p>Royals deftly recycled looks from their wardrobes, brought joy with colourful options and helped showcase local, independent designers with their fashion choices. And there are many breathtaking outfits we will not forget. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best fashion moments from royals in 2020.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage, Paolo Blocco/WireImage
<strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/queen-margrethe/" target="_blank">Queen Margrethe</a></strong>, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-frederik/" target="_blank"><strong>Prince Frederik</strong></a> and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/crown-princess-mary/" target="_blank"><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> put on a regal display at a New Year Reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen on Jan. 2. <p>Mary wowed in an ivory gown with matching gloves and pearl jewels. <p>Photo: © KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
On Jan. 6, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe><strong>King Felipe</a></strong> of Spain attended the New Year military parade celebration at the Royal Palace on Jan. 6 in Madrid. <p>She looked incredible in a royal blue maxi wrap dress and elegant jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a> returned to work on Jan. 7 with a visit to Canada House in London. <p>The duchess wore an elegant neutral ensemble featuring a camel coat by <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/reiss" target="_blank"><strong>Reiss</strong></a>, brown turtleneck, <a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a> satin midi skirt and copper velvet <a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></a> heels. <p> Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/mike-tindall><strong>Mike Tindall</a></strong> were a fashionable duo at the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday on Jan. 11 in Australia. <p>She juxtaposed her bubblegum pink dress and bag with a tangerine fascinator. <p>Photo: &copy; Marc Grimwade/Getty Images
On Jan. 20, <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen for the UK-Africa Investment Summit. The duchess was a vision in a twinkling <strong>Needle & Thread</strong> dress with coordinating <a href=/tags/0/gianvito-rossi><strong>Gianvito Rossi</strong></a> heels, clutch and <strong>Soru</strong> ruby earrings. <p>Photo: © YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> oozed elegance in a green dress with ochre heels at a reception for UK partners in Sierra Leone at the British High Commissioner's residence in Freetown on the first day of her visit to Sierra Leone on Jan 22. <p>Photo: &copy; Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Also on Jan. 22, Duchess Kate continued her 24-hour U.K. tour in Cardiff at the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre. She bundled up in a camel coat from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/massimo-dutti"><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a>. <p>Photo: © GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images
On Feb. 2, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>Her Majesty</strong></a> captivated in a blue coat and coordinating hat and paisley dress when she arrived for Sunday service at St. Peter and St. Paul church in West Newton, Norfolk.<p>Photo: &copy; Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
Duchess Kate mesmerized at the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/2020-baftas"><strong>2020 BAFTAs</strong></a> on Feb. 2. She adhered to the suggestion of dressing sustainably by re-wearing a gold and white gown by <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> she last wore in 2012 on her and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-william">Prince William</a></strong>'s royal tour of Malaysia. <p>The mom of three completed the dazzling ensemble with <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jimmy-choo">Jimmy Choo</a></strong> pumps, a necklace and earring set by <strong>Van Cleef & Arpels</strong> and a sparkly gold clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
Duchess Kate brought some romance to Wales on Feb. 4. <p> She donned a navy <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/hobbs"><strong>Hobbs</strong></a> coat with a red <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/zara"><strong>Zara</strong></a> dress underneath. The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with a red <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/mulberry">Mulberry</a></strong> clutch, tall black boots from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/Stuart-Weitzman"><strong>Stuart Weitzman</strong></a> and a pink and red heart-print scarf from <a href=/tags/0/beulah-london><strong>Beulah London</strong></a> that was perfect ahead of Valentine's Day. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
On Feb. 19, <a href=/tags/0/lady-kitty-spencer><strong>Lady Kitty Spencer</strong></a> oozed glamour in a slinky red gown with draped back at the <a href=/tags/0/alberta-ferretti><strong>Alberta Ferretti</strong></a> after-party following the fashion designer's show during Milan Fashion Week.<p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The Queen stunned in a vivid purple coat and matching hat during the official opening of the new Royal National ENT and Eastman Hospitals on Huntley Street in London on Feb. 19. <p>Photo: &copy; Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
On Feb. 21, Queen Letizia had us thinking of spring thanks to the pink floral <a href=/tags/0/hugo-boss><strong>BOSS</strong></a> dress she donned to attend several audiences at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.<p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
The Countess of Wessex made a gorgeous statement in a silky emerald <strong>Galvan</strong> dress and <a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></a> pumps at the <em>Sulphur and White</em> premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Feb. 27. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On March 3, the <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> visited the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin during their royal tour of Ireland. <p>Kate turned heads in a metallic green dress by <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/the-vampires-wife"><strong>The Vampire's Wife</strong></a> paired with oversized <a href=/tags/0/hm><strong>H&M</strong></a> earrings, a shimmering clutch and deep green <a href=/tags/0/manolo-blahnik><strong>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a> heels.<p>Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage
Duchess Meghan brightened up the night when she and Prince Harry attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5. She wore a cheerful turquoise dress by <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/victoria-beckham">Victoria Beckham</a></strong> paired with a navy marbleized <a href=/tags/0/stella-mccartney><strong>Stella McCartney</strong></a> clutch and heels by <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/manolo-blahnik"><strong>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a>.<p>Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Feeling pink! Queen Letizia's pale pink suit and coordinating pumps were so pretty. The Spanish royal wore the pastel ensemble when she attended a meeting with the APRAMP (Prostitution Women Association) on March 6 in Madrid. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
Duchess Meghan looked sensational in head-to-toe red when she and Prince Harry attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7. She was outfitted in a <strong>Safiyaa</strong> short-sleeved gown, burgundy floral earrings by <strong>Simone Rocha</strong>, a <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/manolo-blahnik"><strong>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a> clutch and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/aquazzura">Aquazzura</a></strong> heels. <p>Photo: © SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
On March 9, Duchess Kate and Prince William stepped out to Westminster Abbey for <a href=/tags/0/commonwealth-day><strong>Commonwealth Day</strong></a> service. <p>She wore a crimson <a href=/tags/0/catherine-walker><strong>Catherine Walker</strong></a> coat with coordinating <strong>Sally-Ann Provan</strong> floral hat, heels and diamond and ruby floral earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
Also at the event, Duchess Meghan stunned in all emerald green. She wore a long-sleeved frock with asymmetrical draped neckline from <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emilia-wickstead/">Emilia Wickstead</a></strong>, matching green fascinator with netted veil by <strong>William Chambers</strong>, <a href=/tags/0/birks><strong>Birks</strong></a> diamond snowflake earrings and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/aquazzura">Aquazzura</a></strong> pumps. <p> Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Later on March 9, the Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a sapphire blue <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jenny-packham"><strong>Jenny Packham</a></strong> gown at a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the 25th anniversary for her patronage <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/place2be">Place2Be</a></strong>. <p>Kate accessorized with <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jimmy-choo"><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></a> heels and coordinating blue crystal and pearl earrings by <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/erdem">Erdem</a></strong>. <p>Photo: © Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> of the Netherlands visited Zuidbaak floriculture company in Honselersdijk on March 27 to hear about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic had on the industry. <p>She was totally coordinated in a belted beige suit with matching clutch and gloves. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Máxima brought joy in a multicoloured coat, mustard trousers and a green blouse, bag and heels when she visited Demcon, a technology company producing medical machines, in Enschede on April 16. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
On May 6, <a href=/tags/0/queen-mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> of Belgium sported a chic red pantsuit accessorized with a beige handbag, pumps and gloves to visit the Gerpinnes branch of the Carrefour supermarkets. <p>Photo: &copy; Benoit Doppagne/Pool/Photo News via Getty Images
On June 25, the <a href=/tags/0/Spanish-royals><strong>Spanish royals</strong></a> stepped out to Palma de Mallorca as part of their royal tour around their country. Letizia looked summery in a green floral dress as they strolled on the Platja de s’Arena. <p>Photo: © Clara Margais/Getty Images
On July 2, the Spanish royals headed to Playa de Levante in Benidorm. Letizia charmed in a white-and-pink dress by <strong>Adolfo Domínguez</strong> and <strong>Macarena</strong> espadrille wedges. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Letizia and Felipe presided over the Innovation and Design National Awards at Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias (The City of Arts and Sciences) on July 3 in Valencia. <p>The Spanish Queen looked divine in a red halterneck dress, which she accessorized with a matching bag and heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS 72nd birthday celebrations on July 5. <p>She was outfitted in the blue Shalini printed dress by <a href=/tags/0/Beulah-London><strong>Beulah London</strong></a> and <strong>Patrick Mavros</strong> earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images
On July 8, Queen Máxima stepped out to a climbing forest, Zeeuwse Helden, and Ons Buiten camp in Burgh-Haamstede. She stood out in a double-breasted yellow pantsuit with black blouse, black ankle booties and handbag. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice>Princess Beatrice</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi>Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi</a></strong> wed in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park on July 17. <P>Beatrice was a breathtaking bride in a vintage <Strong><a href=/tags/0/norman-hartnell>Norman Hartnell</a></strong> gown, which was lent to her by the Queen! <p>Her Majesty also let her granddaughter borrow the <strong>Queen Mary</strong> diamond fringe tiara. The Queen wore the same tiara on the day she married <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> in 1947. The tiara dates from 1919, and was created for Queen Mary, Her Majesty's grandmother. <p>Photo: &copy; Benjamin Wheeler - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/belgian-royals><strong>Belgian royals</strong></a> made a beautiful entrance at the National Parade in the front of the royal palace on July 21 in Brussels. <p>Queen Mathilde expertly matched her face mask with her pink-and-red-floral dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> looked chic on Sept. 8 in a white-and-blue patterned dress with scarf detail at Ivydale Primary School in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Reigate - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia commanded attention in a pink dress by <a href=/tags/0/michael-kors><strong>Michael Kors Collection</strong></a>, clutch and heels at the 125th anniversary of <em>El Heraldo De Aragon</em> newspaper event in Zaragoza on Sept. 16. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> and Queen Máxima enjoyed a royal engagement to the ECOstyle, Biosintrum and EcoMinutypark in Friesland on Sept. 17. <p>She showed her love of colour in an orange dress with a dramatic hat and earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> were a dapper duo at the season opening of the Swedish Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Sept. 17. <p>She wore a black short-sleeved dress embroidered with tiny white flowers. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Also on Sept. 17, <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble to take in the Australian War Monument at Churchill Memorial Park in Copenhagen. <p>The <a href=/tags/0/danish-royals><strong>Danish royal</strong></a> selected a black jacket and black-and-white floral skirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Máxima made a statement in a beige, cream and black tweed dress and jacket for the opening of Theater Zuidplein on Sept. 16 in Rotterdam. <p>She accessorized with beige pumps, gloves and a <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> quilted bag. We cannot forget about the tricoloured hat! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice was reunited with her wedding dress on Sept. 23 ahead of it going on display at <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/windsor-castle">Windsor Castle</a></strong>. <p>For the event, the newlywed sported a floral dress from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/the-vampires-wife"><strong>The Vampire's Wife</strong></a>. She accessorized with a colourful face mask and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/Aquazzura"><strong>Aquazzura</strong></a> black suede heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander were dressed to the nines to participate in the king's address from the throne to members of the Senate and House of Representatives on Prinsjesdag (Budget Day). <p>She rewore a mustard yellow <strong>Claes Iversen</strong> frilled gown. It was paired with a delicate gold fascinator and round clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
<a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene</strong></a> and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-albert/">Prince Albert</a></strong> brought the glamour to the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health event on Sept. 24. <p>Her metallic gown shimmered as much as her necklace! <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> stepped out to the ECMO Center at Karolinksa University Hospital on Sept. 30 in Stockholm in tailored suits. <p>She was clad in head-to-toe coral pink. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer brought the glamour at a <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> Barocko event in Rome on Sept. 14 in jewels from the brand and a black gown from <a href=/tags/0/dolce-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari
On Oct. 15, the Queen made her first public royal engagement outside of her royal residences since the coronavirus pandemic began. She joined Prince William to visit the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down Science Park near Salisbury. <p>Her Majesty looked so regal in a pink coat and hat and her signature black accessories. <p>Photo: © Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dazzling! Queen Mathilde and <a href=/tags/0/king-philippe><strong>King Philippe</strong></a> posed in front of the Ghent Altarpiece by <strong>Hubert</strong> and <strong>Jan van Eyck</strong> after the concert "Für Jan van Eyck" in the Saint Bavo Cathedral on Sept. 22 in Ghent. <p>She shimmered in metallic trousers and matching shoes paired with a white long-sleeved blouse. <p>Photo: &copy; Olivier Matthys/Getty Images
Duchess Kate was festive at Cardiff Castle on Dec. 8 during her and Prince William's <a href=/tags/0/royal-train-tour><strong>royal train tour</strong></a> in a red <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen"><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> coat. <p>The red topper was paired with a tartan scarf and matching midi skirt by <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emilia-wickstead/">Emilia Wickstead</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Charlene was almost unrecognizable when she debuted a cool shaved hairdo at the Prince's Palace in Monaco on Dec. 16 for the traditional <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/christmas"><strong>Christmas</strong></a> gift distribution and Christmas tree ceremony. <p>The Monaco royal donned a gold printed jacket with a matching gold sequin face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
