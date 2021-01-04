Queen Margrethe is the first European royal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine By Heather Cichowski

Queen Margrethe has become the first European royal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and officially announce it.

The 80-year-old was inoculated to protect her from the novel coronavirus on New Year's Day, according to a statement released from Kongehuset on Jan. 1. The Danish royal will receive her second dose of the vaccine in about three weeks.

No photos of Queen Margrethe receiving her vaccine have been released as of this writing.

The news comes after Denmark's Queen delivered her traditional New Year's Eve speech to welcome 2021. She discussed the trials and tribulations of 2020 brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and her hopes that people will continue to come together like they did during the challenging year.

Queen Margrethe also paid tribute to all health care and other front-line workers during her New Year's Eve address. She also spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine and its rollout, calling it "a source of joy and encouragement."



"I hope the new year will be a year that brings us many joys and where we continue to remember to be there for each other," she said in closing.

Margrethe delivered her speech in Danish, but the full address can be read on the Kongehuset website in English.

Last March, the monarch gave a historic speech where she discussed the coronavirus pandemic and urged Danes to stay safe. She described COVID-19 as "a dangerous guest." Besides her annual New Year's Eve speech, Margrethe rarely addresses the nation.

The Danish royal family, like countless others, has been directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In December, the palace announced Prince Christian, 15, the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, had tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at his school, Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup.

Denmark began inoculations against COVID-19 on Dec. 27 after receiving dosages of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the previous day. The first vaccinated were those in elderly care homes, followed by selected staff.

On Jan. 4, Queen Margrethe received the Court Marshal and the Cabinet Secretary in the Knights' Hall in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg as part of the Danish royals' altered holiday plans. She was given greetings from Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, at the socially distanced event. It marked her first appearance since getting the coronavirus vaccine.