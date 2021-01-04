Prince William's Earthshot Prize marks one year since its launch with new video By Heather Cichowski

It is incredible to think Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize just over a year ago.

The prize, which is described as "the most prestigious environmental project in history," debuted at the end of 2019. In honour of the anniversary, a new video has been released. The clip features the Duke of Cambridge and some of the Earthshot Prize Council, including Queen Rania of Jordan and legendary natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

The video was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's The Royal Foundation YouTube channel and it reflected on one year of the Earthshot Prize.

"This time last year, we announced the most prestigious environmental project in history, The Earthshot Prize, designed to incentivize change, inspire collective action, and help repair our planet over the next ten years," the description read.

"Over the past year, our work has been met with enthusiasm from around the world, and we have been inspired to hear just how many people want to play their part.

"As we look ahead at the start of a new year, The Earthshot Prize is proud to collaborate with ‘Count Us In’, to show some of the simple steps we can all take to support the global effort to create a better future for our planet."

The minute-long video featured voice-overs from those involved in the prize, including the judges.

"The Earthshot Prize is the most prestigious, global, environmental prize that has ever been," William said.

In the new video, he appeared in a clip of a Zoom call with his fellow council judges, including Shakira, Cate Blanchett, Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, and former UN Climate Chief and founding partner of Global Optimism Christiana Figueres. The Earthshot Prize Council has a total of 13 judges.

The video highlighted what we have to look forward to in 2021, including the first five Earthshot Prize winners being revealed in London in the inaugural ceremony.

Five prizes worth approximately $1.7 million will be awarded each year for the next decade, with the goal of providing at least 50 evidenced-based solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030. The awards ceremonies will take place in different cities across the world each year between 2021 and 2030.

The five prizes are focused on five "Earthshots": Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans and Build a Waste-Free World.

The @Earthshotprize Instagram shared a glimpse of what followers can look forward to in 2021 and how the search is already well underway for the first round of winners.

"Looking ahead to 2021," the post read. "Our official nominators, including our Global Alliance, are already seeking out and nominating the outstanding projects and initiatives whose evidence-based solutions make the most progress towards the five Earthshots.

"2021 will be a time for hope and optimism for our planet as we award our inaugural winners of The #EarthshotPrize."

We cannot wait to see the incredible ideas that are put forth!