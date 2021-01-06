Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway breaks her tailbone in skiing accident By Heather Cichowski

Ouch! Crown Princess Mette-Marit is reportedly on the mend after breaking her tailbone during a ski trip over the Christmas holidays in Uvdal, Norway.

Norwegian magazine Se & Hør reported the 47-year-old was skiing with her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 16, when the incident took place. It is believed Mette-Marit was jumping out of the lift when the Norwegian royal's skis became tangled, leading to the fall that broke her bone.

According to Se & Hør, the crown princess was then transported to a nearby hospital and spent the night there. She is now believed to be back at home on the Skaugum Estate in Oslo with her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, and their two children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre Magnus, 15. (She also has son Marius Borg Høiby, 23, from a previous relationship.)

The Norwegian Royal Palace has not commented on the matter, nor has Mette-Marit spoken about it.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is a seasoned skier and has shown off her skills on social media and at royal engagements. The sporty royal has not let health problems affect her physical activities.

In 2018, she revealed she had been diagnosed with chronic lung disease at age 45.

"The Crown Princess has undergone extensive investigations related to her health and an unusual variant of fibrosis has been detected in the lungs, according to the Crown Princess’s doctor, Professor Kristian Bjøro at the National Hospital," the announcement read. "It is not yet clear whether the pulmonary disease is linked to a more extensive autoimmune disease process or if there are other causes that underlie the lung changes."

MORE: Queen Margrethe delivers traditional New Year's speech amid coronavirus pandemic: 'Let us take the good lessons learned with us'

Fans last saw Mette-Marit and Haakon when the family shared its beautiful holiday card.

We are glad to hear Mette-Marit is reportedly out of the hospital, and we wish her a speedy recovery!