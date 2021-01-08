Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark celebrate their 10th birthday with sweet new portraits By Heather Cichowski

Tillykke med Fødselsdagen, or Happy Birthday to Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine!

The Danish royal twins celebrated their milestone 10th birthday on Jan. 8. In honour of the occasion, new photos taken by Franne Voigt were released of the birthday boy and girl. The images were shared on the Det Danske Kongehus Instagram and they highlighted how much Vincent and Josephine are growing up. Many commenters remarked how much the twins take after their parents, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik.

The accompanying message, translated from Danish, read: "Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have birthdays and turn 10 today.

"On the occasion of the birthday, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess have the pleasure of sharing new pictures of the Prince and Princess. ⁣ ⁣

"The twins were born today 10 years ago at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen 26 minutes apart. Prince Vincent at 10.30 and Princess Josephine at 10.56. Their Royal Highnesses were baptized in Holmen's Church on April 14 and were named Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda."

Three sweet portraits of Vincent and Josephine were shared in the message. The first one was a colourful photograph of the pair looking into the camera and showcasing their toothy grins. Vincent was dressed in a white button-down and navy trousers while his sister was outfitted in printed yellow coordinates and had a matching bow in her shoulder-length brown hair.

The second adorable shot was a black-and-white one and captured Vincent with his arm around Josephine. She looked adoringly at her brother in the heartwarming snap!

Finally, the last photo was a black-and-white one. It was more playful and showed the twins hugging.

The Danish royal palace also released individual portraits of the twins along with their new monograms!

The monograms were designed by graphic designer Charlotte Søeborg Ohlsen, with professional assistance from graphic designers Mads Quistgaard and Cecilie Kirkeskov Knudsen.

The twins' older brother, Prince Christian, 15, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 following an outbreak at his school, Tranegårdskolen, in Hellerup, according to a statement from the Danish royal family. He isolated at Frederik VIII’s Palace and had not been in contact with other members of the royal family in recent times.

MORE: Queen Margrethe is the first European royal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Christian, Vincent, Josephine and their sister, Princess Isabella, 13, and parents spent Christmas in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg. The Danish royals announced a change to their holiday plans after there was a surge of coronavirus cases in Denmark.

On. Jan. 4, the twins' grandmother, Queen Margrethe, was the first European royal to announce she'd received the COVID-19 vaccine. The 80-year-old was inoculated on New Year's Day, according to a statement released from Kongehuset. She is expected to get her second dose of the vaccine in about three weeks from her first.

