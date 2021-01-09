Duchess Kate's best tiara moments since becoming a royal

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>It is a very rare thing for members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a> to wear a tiara. <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> has been a royal for nearly a decade and she has only worn a glittering tiara on a handful of historic occasions. <p>Royal jewels, especially tiaras, are reserved for very grand, formal occasions, such as state banquets and the traditional <a href=/tags/0/diplomatic-corps-reception><strong>Diplomatic Corps reception</strong></a> at <a href=/tags/0/buckingham-palace><strong>Buckingham Palace</strong></a> where guests get dressed up in white tie. With the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic altering royal events in 2020, it meant that we didn't get to see a new tiara moment from Kate. But royals fans are eagerly awaiting the next one when it is safe for events to be held. <p><strong>In the meantime, scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see many of the times the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a tiara so far.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Prince William and Duchess Kate Wedding, 2011</h2> <p>Who could forget this one? Kate wore her first royal tiara when she wed <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. <p>The beautiful bride stepped out in the <a href=/tags/0/cartier><strong>Cartier</strong></a> Halo Tiara (also called the Cartier Scroll Tiara). The stunning crown, which features 800 diamonds, was commissioned by <a href=/tags/0/king-george-vi><strong>King George VI</strong></a> for his wife, the <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a>. It was loaned to Kate by <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>, who inherited the sparkler on her 18th birthday. <p>Kate has yet to re-wear the tiara since her big day! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>The Duchess of Cambridge's bridal look was completed with a bespoke <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> lace wedding gown and custom <strong>Robinson Pelham</strong> diamond earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>State Banquet, 2015</h2> <p>Kate joined Chinese President <strong>Xi Jinping</strong> (right) at Buckingham Palace, which was held in the latter's honour. <p>For Kate's first big state banquet, she donned the Lotus Flower Tiara by <a href=/tags/0/garrard><strong>Garrard</strong></a>. <p>The iconic headpiece has been worn by many royals. It was given to <a href=/tags/0/princess-margaret><strong>Princess Margaret</strong></a> prior to her wedding to <a href=/tags/0/lord-snowdon><strong>Antony Armstrong-Jones</strong></a> by the Queen Mother and it is now in Her Majesty's collection. <p>A red <a href=/tags/0/jenny-packham><strong>Jenny Packham</strong></a> gown rounded out the duchess's dazzling ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images
<h2>Diplomatic Corps Reception, 2015</h2> <p>Royals fans were given a glimpse of the Duchess of Cambridge's glittering look at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 8, 2015 when she and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> were photographed in their car. <p>The duchess selected the Lover's Knot Tiara (sometimes called the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara) for the occasion. <p>The pearl-and-diamond tiara was originally commissioned by <a href=/tags/0/Queen-Mary><strong>Queen Mary</strong></a> from Garrard and went on to be a favourite of <a href=/tags/0/princess-diana><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a>'s. It is now a go-to choice for Kate. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>Diplomatic Corps Reception, 2016 </h2> <p>This event saw Kate in the Lover's Knot Tiara again. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore her glitzy red Jenny Packham gown to the event and diamond teardrop earrings loaned to her by the Queen. <p>Kate is pictured here with <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a>, the Queen, <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> and Prince William at the formal function. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>State Banquet, 2017</h2> <p>It was clear that the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara was becoming a favourite of Kate's when she wore the piece for a third time to this event, held in the honour of <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe><strong>King Felipe VI</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> of Spain. <p>The stylish royal's <a href=/tags/0/marchesa><strong>Marchesa</strong></a> gown and ruby-and-diamond Greville Bandeau necklace were just seen. The necklace was on loan from the Queen and marked the first time Kate wore it. <p>Pearl drop earrings accented the tiara. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>State Banquet, 2018</h2> <p>The mom of three dazzled at another state banquet at Buckingham Palace held for <a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> of The Netherlands. <p>The duchess wowed in the Lover's Knot Tiara again and pearl drop earrings that were another cherished piece of Princess Diana's. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge, seen here with Rear Admiral <strong>Ludger Brummelaar</strong>, sported a gathered blue dress from Alexander McQueen and <strong>Queen Alexandra</strong>'s wedding necklace, which was loaned to her by the Queen. <p>The duchess also debuted a new Royal Family Order, featuring a portrait of the Queen. <p>Photo: &copy;vJohn Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Diplomatic Corps Reception, 2018</h2> <p>The Lover's Knot Tiara sparkled on Kate's head. We can see why it is a firm favourite! <p>Photo: &copy; Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate turned heads in a breathtaking embellished Jenny Packham gown, her Royal Order and glitzy accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>State Banquet, 2019</h2> <p>At a state banquet for the U.S. president, Kate selected the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara again! <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The style maven looked regal in a frilled white Alexander McQueen gown and the Queen Mother’s diamond-and-sapphire fringe earrings. <p>Her outfit also featured a new Royal Victorian Order and her Royal Order. <p>Kate is photographed with United States Secretary of the Treasury, <strong>Steven Mnuchin</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Diplomatic Corps Reception, 2019</h2> <p>At Buckingham Palace, Kate again wore her favourite tiara, the Cambridge Lover's Knot. <p>Photo: &copy; Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A black velvet gown from Alexander McQueen, one of the duchess's favourite designers, was the perfect choice to complement her jewels. <p>Duchess Kate accessorized with the ornate <strong>Nizam of Hyderabad</strong> necklace from Her Majesty’s personal collection and a never-been-seen ring on the mom of three's right hand. She was also wearing her Royal Orders. <p>Photo: &copy; Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
