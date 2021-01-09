The Queen and Prince Philip have been vaccinated against COVID-19 By Zach Harper

The Queen and Prince Philip have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh received inoculations against the novel coronavirus on Jan. 9 at Windsor Castle, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has confirmed. A royal source also told HELLO! UK the couple's vaccinations were administered by a Household Doctor.

Since March, the Queen and Philip have spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor as a precaution. They also spent Christmas there for the first time since 1987, choosing to celebrate the holiday together privately. The U.K. government's restrictions around COVID-19 meant the Royal Family's traditional holiday celebrations at Sandringham were impossible in 2020, since only three households could see each other.

COVID-19 has directly affected the Royal Family in another way. In March, Prince Charles contracted the illness, from which he recovered while isolating at his Birkhall home on the Royal Family's Balmoral estate in Scotland. Duchess Camilla did not test positive for the virus at the time.

Later in 2020, it was also reported Prince William came down with the illness a month later. Princess Michael of Kent fell ill with it in November.

The Queen has provided people throughout the Commonwealth with much hope during the pandemic, having made a rare speech in early April 2020 about COVID-19 and the threat it poses. She urged people to do their part to fight the coronavirus, and emphasized that this period will pass.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our families again, we will be with our friends again, we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all," she said in the address, which was broadcast live.

The Queen made COVID-19 the central theme of her 2020 Christmas speech, thanking front-line health care workers for everything they've done during the pandemic and praising how everyone has come together to fight the illness.

"We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers, and draw comfort that even on the darkest nights, there is hope in the new dawn," she said in her remarks.

The U.K. is currently in its third national lockdown as a new variant of the virus has been spreading rapidly. Her Majesty and Philip's vaccinations will likely give many royal watchers a lot of hope during this time that an end to this pandemic is on the way.

Earlier this week, Queen Margrethe of Denmark announced she had received the COVID-19 vaccine.