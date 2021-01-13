Sarah Ferguson is writing a historical romance novel By Heather Cichowski

Make some room on your royal reading list this year because Sarah Ferguson is releasing a new book! The Duchess of York revealed on Jan. 13 that she is working on her first novel.

The news is even more exciting because the historical romance novel, Heart for a Compass, delves into Sarah's family history and also incorporates her own experiences.

"I'm delighted to announce my first historical romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, which will be published in August!" the mom of two shared on Instagram. She shared a video with the post in which she was dressed in Victorian garb as she walked in a beautiful garden and spoke about the forthcoming book.



"Set in the nineteenth century, this is a coming-of-age story about being brave and rebellious, and daring to follow your heart against the odds," she continued.

"The story itself is based on one of my ancestors, and I've spent the last couple of years doing my own research into my family history with the help of the royal archives.

"As a result, the book is rich in detail of the Victorian era, and draws on my own life journey and experiences too – so it is a story very close to my own heart."

Her Heart for a Compass is a fictionalized account of the life of the duchess's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. It is co-written by acclaimed historical novelist, Marguerite Kaye and will be published by Mills & Boon in the United Kingdom and William Morrow Books in the United States. Royals fans can pre-order it now.

The book's description explains that Lady Margaret is the second daughter of the Queen Victoria's close friend, the Scottish Duke of Buccleuch , and she is meant to have an advantageous marriage. But Margaret is a woman intent on breaking the mould of the times, and finds a group of female friends with similar ideas.

"Follow your heart," Sarah teased in the video. "But do you dare?"

Mills & Boon UK described the novel as a "mesmerizing historical romance about daring to follow your heart against the odds."

Sarah is already a bestselling author of multiple children's books, including Ballerina Rose (2012), Tea for Ruby (2008) and the Little Red (2003) series. She has also released a number of nonfiction books about her life. The duchess also has her YouTube channel, which has reoccurring children's storytime specials.

At the end of 2020, Sarah revealed her A Gift Of Kindness book was available through her charitable foundation, Sarah's Trust. The children's book is a sequel to Budgie the Little Helicopter.

It is already shaping up to be a very eventful year for Sarah. She will become a grandmother for the first time when her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, and husband Jack Brooksbank welcome their first child together. The couple announced they were expecting in September of last year, stating that the little one would arrive in "early 2021."

