Princess Margaret's grandson Arthur Chatto thrills royals fans with first online workout video By Heather Cichowski

Arthur Chatto is helping everyone stay on track with their 2021 fitness goals, and has shared his first online workout video to help people stay motivated!

If you're looking to break a sweat in coronavirus lockdown, Princess Margaret's grandson's workout is just the thing to help people stay active, thanks to BoundFitness.

Arthur, who is the son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, has been appearing on the organization's social media channels to help people work out and share tips on proper fitness techniques. He joined fellow trainer Kuda Tapatapa for a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout for the Edinburgh-based gym this week.

The gruelling 50-minute workout featured a mix of strength training and HIIT, and the video was available on Instagram for free.

In another recent post from BoundFitness, Arthur demonstrated the proper technique for a squat. The exercises are important for strength-training and are great to do while in lockdown, but they can also leave you with sore knees and leg muscles, so it's important to know

The 21-year-old showed it's important to have your heels on the ground and to try to get your thighs parallel to the floor.

Arthur is a fitness buff. The university student also regularly shares snaps of his workouts and how he stays active on his personal social media channels.

Last year, he and three university friends embarked on a charity rowing endeavour around the United Kingdom. Their goal was to raise money for the British Red Cross's COVID-19 response and for Just One Ocean, a charity which campaigns against plastic pollution in oceans. They made their journey in 42 days and 8 hours after battling some tough conditions.

