Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan make special donation in honour of Martin Luther King Jr. Day By Zach Harper

Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States this year. The federal holiday is observed on the third Monday of every January in honour of the the late civil rights activist's birthday, which is Jan. 15. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 92 years old this year.

In honour of the legendary civil rights activist, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sent a special lunch to the staff at The Mission Continues' LA Service Platoon. The organization helps connect veterans with community services and fights food insecurity in the United States. In Los Angeles, it works with schools in Watts, Boyle Heights and the five LA Promise Zone neighbourhoods, where there are high levels of poverty. It also helps plant trees and revitalize parks.

"In honour of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a note to the LA Platoon that was shared on The Mission Continues' Instagram account.

"We're so proud of all the work you're doing to support your community and hope you enjoy this small token of our appreciation."

The lunch came courtesy Homegirl Catering, which is part of Homeboy Industries. You might remember that Harry and Meghan visited them last summer. Homegirl Catering helps women who have been involved in gangs or have been incarcerated reintegrate into the community.

Harry and Meghan have been very involved in food security projects since moving to California last year. In the spring of 2020, they volunteered with Project Angel Food, which helps distribute food to hungry Los Angelinos affected by serious illnesses.

Anti-racism is also important to the couple. Last year, Meghan spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter during a convocation address for her former high school, Immaculate Heart High School.

Harry and Meghan recently launched their Spotify podcast, Archewell Audio, in which we heard Archie speak for the first time to say "Happy New Year." We can't wait to see and hear more from the family in 2021.