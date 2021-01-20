The Royal Family wishes the Countess of Wessex a very happy birthday with sweet photo By Heather Cichowski

Happy Birthday, Sophie, Countess of Wessex! Prince Edward's wife marked her 56th birthday on Jan. 20 and the Royal Family celebrated the happy moment by publicly wishing the mom of two a wonderful day on Instagram.

"Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very happy birthday today!" they wrote on @TheRoyalFamily Instagram.

The post included an image of Sophie looking elegant in a cream collarless jacket with her hair pulled back into a chic, middle-parted ponytail.

The image appears to be from Sophie and Edward's royal engagement to Vauxhall City Farm in London on Oct. 1, 2020. The visit was to see the farm's community engagement and education programs.

In Sophie's Instagram post, the Royal Family also highlighted some of the incredible work that the countess has done. The 56-year-old is a full-time working royal and she is a patron to over 70 charities and organizations. The Countess of Wessex typically makes hundreds of engagements on behalf of the Queen and to support the organizations. Some of her causes include agriculture, preventable blindness and young people.

Sophie was born Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones and married Edward, the youngest of the Queen and Prince Philip's children, in June 1999. The couple have two children together: Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13.

Happy Birthday, Sophie!