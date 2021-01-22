Duchess Kate wears Simone Rocha faux pearl earrings during video call to nurses By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate gave a moving video call to nurses from Sandringham. She expressed her heartfelt thanks for all of the front-line workers and health care staff for all they have done during the coronavirus pandemic. She heard their stories of caring for patients with COVID-19 who are often separated from their loved ones.

For the virtual royal engagement, the mom of three was seen in a classic combination. The 39-year-old donned a tailored black blazer with elegant white wrap blouse. She accessorized with Faux Pearl Curb-Chain Earrings, $355, from Simone Rocha.

The style maven complemented her statement earrings with her signature sophisticated blow-dry. Kate's hair looked longer. Her shiny tresses were parted slightly off centre and into a long and full straight style.

Nurses up and down the country are going that extra mile, at a time when patients need it the most.



These acts of courage, strength, and kindness matter so much right now & we owe you a huge thank you for all that you have done & continue to do throughout these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/RxZAiRK54j — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 21, 2021

The full look had such an elegant finish and highlighted Kate's ability to fuse classic, unique and sophisticated elements into a striking ensemble.

Kate loves to rework items from her wardrobe, and that includes re-wearing her favourite pieces of jewelry. There were a number of pieces that royals fans saw Kate bring out in 2020, and these pearly earrings are something we have previously seen the duchess in.

The duchess wore the pearly earrings in one of her last engagements of 2020. Kate stepped out in the gorgeous earrings in Manchester during her and Prince William's royal train tour. The mom of three paired the earrings with a Hobbs navy coat from her closet and blue flower face mask.

Those hoping to get Kate's look for less will be pleased to know that it was recently announced that Simone Rocha is collaborating with H&M, another one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to brands. The range will drop in March and it will feature womenswear and accessories, alongside menswear and childrenswear.