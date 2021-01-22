Princess Eugenie shares sweet throwback photo to mark the anniversary she and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set for a big milestone when they welcome their first child soon. But on Jan. 22, the younger Princess of York marked another important day. She shared a sweet flashback photo of the day she and Jack officially announced their engagement in 2018!

"This time 3 years ago.. flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement... xx #flashbackfriday," the mom-to-be captioned the Instagram post.

The photo appears to be a candid behind-the-scenes shot from when the couple announced their engagement to the world. They couldn't look more in love in the shot. Jack grins for the camera while Eugenie looks at him adoringly, with her nose pressed to his cheek. It is such a moving snap, and hard to believe that it has already been three years!

Eugenie and Jack have a lengthy relationship history. They met during a ski trip in Switzerland back in 2010. They dated long distance while Eugenie was living in New York. She eventually moved back to London and the lovebirds officially announced their engagement on Jan. 22, 2018. Jack proposed with a gorgeous ring containing a coral Padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

The long-term couple married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018, the same year Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot there.

Eugenie and Jack revealed they were expecting their first child together on her Instagram on Sept. 25, 2020. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," she wrote, including a baby emoji at the end.

It is believed that the princess will give birth in mid-February. Eugenie and Jack's baby will be the Queen and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild!