The sweetest photos of the Monaco royals celebrating Sainte-Devote

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The entire <a href=/tags/0/monaco-royals><strong>Monaco royal family</strong></a> made their first royal engagement of 2021 to participate in the Sainte-Devote ceremony. <p>On Jan. 26, <strong><a href="/tags/0/princess-charlene">Princess Charlene</a></strong> and <strong><a href="/tags/0/prince-albert">Prince Albert</a></strong>, along with their six-year-old twins, <strong><a href="/tags/0/princess-gabriella">Princess Gabriella</a></strong> and <strong><a href="/tags/0/prince-jacques">Prince Jacques</a></strong>, enjoyed the evening ceremony which is in honour of Sainte Devote, the patron saint of the Principality of Monaco and France's Mediterranean Corsica Island. <p>On Jan. 27, Charlene and Albert attended another ceremony at Monaco Cathedral. <p>There were alterations to the traditional proceedings with everyone wearing face masks due to the <strong><a href="/tags/0/coronavirus">coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic. However, there were still many cute moments. The royal twins made a splash at the 2020 event when they wore sunglasses and this year was no different. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the cutest moments from the twins and their parents at the proceedings.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, PLS Pool/Getty Images
The royal twins took part in the traditional burning of a symbolic fishing boat, along with their parents. <p>The ceremony honours the legend of Devota, a young Corsican women who was martyred in 303 AD during the persecutions of Roman Emperors Maximian and Diocletian. <p>It's said her body was taken by believers during the night after her martyrdom and placed on a boat that ended up in Monaco where she was to be entombed in a chapel, hence the use of the boat in the ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
They even got to help light it up! <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
Gabriella was awestruck as the boat caught fire. <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
The scene of the boat burning at night. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Charlene looked elegant in a red tweed coat. Black boots and wide-leg trousers rounded out her ensemble. <p>She accessorized with black leather gloves, a black beret and black face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
Jacques and Gabriella were fascinated by the proceedings.<p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
<p>The stylish young royals showed off their cool style. <p>Jacques wore a navy blue jacket and trousers accessorized with a royal blue scarf and hat. <p>He sported <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior</strong></a> logo shoes. <p>Like her brother, Gabriella donned Dior sneakers, but in a black high-top version. <p>She looked sweet in a pink gingham bucket hat, coat and skirt paired with a white top and tights. <p>A silver Lady Dior Nano Bag completed her playful ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
The next day, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert stepped out for the Sainte-Devote ceremony at Monaco Cathedral (also known as Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception). <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
The royals were photographed on the steps of the cathedral. Albert participated in the ceremony, as per tradition. <p>Sainte-Devote is also the patron saint of the Grimaldi family. <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
Charlene added a pop of colour to her black ensemble with a raspberry-coloured beret. <p>The royal celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 25. <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved