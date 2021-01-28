'I've become a hairdresser... much to my children's horror': Duchess Kate talks to parents about the challenges they face in lockdown By Heather Cichowski

Parents have been facing an entirely new set of challenges since COVID-19 lockdowns began in early 2020. Couples and single parents have found themselves not only in their familiar caretaking roles, but also in unfamiliar one such as teacher and hairdresser, too.

Duchess Kate is wearing with many of those new hats, too. She opened up about some of them in a video call this week with parents about things families are going through as the United Kingdom is currently in its third coronavirus lockdown.

Kate revealed she's taken on cutting her children's hair, much to the chagrin of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mom cutting hair," the 39-year-old laughed.

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to say how parents have had to become teachers, too. She added, "I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted."

The conversation centred on some of the key issues raised in the Duchess of Cambridge's Early Years "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" survey, including parental wellbeing, mental health and loneliness. The mom of three spoke to parents with children who attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, including Nicole Seidemann, Musadiq Subar and Rajana Panchani, along with Headteacher Melissa Loosemore.

Kate and the fellow parents answered homeschooling quickfire questions, including "Out of 10, what's your maths ability after several months of homeschooling?" The mom of three responded by giving herself a "-5!" She laughed along with the rest of the group, who all scored themselves higher.

They were also asked to write down one word to describe parenting during lockdown. The results ranged from "patience" to "hectic." Kate described it as "exhausting." If you're a parent, we know you'll deeply agree.

"There's the day-to-day elements of being a parent," the mom of three explained about her choice of word. "And I suppose during lockdown, we've had to take on additional roles that perhaps others around us, in our communities, would have had to support us and help us."

Q3: Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic? Please don't say Bridgerton... pic.twitter.com/dEs6IscywV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2021

In another sweet moment, the group was told to write down who had been their biggest support during lockdown. Kate responded by writing "William" on her paper.

The duchess appears to have recorded her video call at Sandringham once again. She and Prince William have been using the Queen's residence for video calls recently as they isolate nearby at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge had a moving video call with Holocaust survivors and youth ambassadors in recognition of Holocaust Memorial Day on Jan. 27. Holocaust Memorial Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945. During the call, Kate reunited virtually with Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90, whom the duchess and William had previously met in 2017.

Farah Ali and Maxwell Horner, youth ambassadors from the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET), also took part in the call and listened to the Holocaust survivors recounting their experiences.