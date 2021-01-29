Royal style of the month – January 2021

On Jan. 28, Kensington Royal shared a video of <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>'s video call with fellow parents about homeschooling. <p>The mom of three looked lovely in a green blazer and lightweight ribbed sweater. She accessorized with delicate gold jewelry, including golden hoops and a pendant necklace, believed to be her <a href=/tags/0/daniella-draper><strong>Daniella Draper</strong></a> pendant, which has the initials of her children, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-george"><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, 7, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-charlotte"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a>, 5, and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-louis"><strong>Prince Louis</strong></a>, 2. <p>Photo: &copy; Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
On Jan. 27, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> showcased another sleek suit from her wardrobe. She wore a black windowpane jacket with slim trousers and flats for a meeting at FEDER (Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases) in Madrid. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/GC Images
<strong><a href="/tags/0/princess-charlene">Princess Charlene</a></strong> and <strong><a href="/tags/0/prince-albert">Prince Albert</a></strong>, along with their six-year-old twins, <strong><a href="/tags/0/princess-gabriella">Princess Gabriella</a></strong> and <strong><a href="/tags/0/prince-jacques">Prince Jacques</a></strong> were a stylish family at a Saint-Devote ceremony on Jan. 26 in Monaco. <p>Charlene looked elegant in a red tweed jacket with black accessories. <p>Albert layered up in shades of grey, blue and black. <p>Jacques wore a navy blue jacket and trousers accessorized with a royal blue scarf and hat, echoing pieces in his dad's look. <p>The little boy sported <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior</strong></a> logo shoes. <p>Gabriella also had on a pair of Dior sneakers, but a black high-top style. <p>A pink gingham bucket hat, coat and skirt paired with a white top and tights rounded out her outfit. <p>The finishing touch was a silver Lady Dior Nano Bag worn across her chest. <p>Photo: &copy; PLS Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> suited up on Jan. 26 for an engagement at the Royal Academy of Engineering in Madrid. <p>The <a href=/tags/0/spanish-royals><strong>Spanish royal</strong></a> sported a classic camel coat draped over her shoulders with a slouchy grey tweed pantsuit worn underneath. A white face mask and black shoes rounded out the stylish ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> of Belgium lit up the day in a black-and-green pantsuit and coordinating fluorescent turtleneck during a visit to the Toboggan Center for Girls and Young Mothers in Difficulty on Jan. 26, 2021 in Mons, Belgium. <p>She accessorized with a black bag, booties and face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Bert Van den Broucke - Royal Belgium Pool/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> celebrated Burns Night on Jan. 25 in a video call with front-line workers at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. <p><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> recycled a gorgeous tartan dress from <a href=/tags/0/emilia-wickstead><strong>Emilia Wickstead</strong></a>. She accessorized with <a href=/tags/0/simone-rocha><strong>Simone Rocha</strong></a> Faux Pearl Curb-Chain Earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Instagram/@KensingtonRoyal
On Jan. 21, the <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> had a video call to nurses from Sandringham. <p>The mother of three looked elegant in a black blazer, white wrap blouse and <a href=/tags/0/simone-rocha><strong>Simone Rocha</strong></a> Faux Pearl Curb-Chain Earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Twitter.com/@KensingtonRoyal
<a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> coordinated at their first royal engagement on 2021 in the week of Jan. 10 for a video call with front-line workers about Hospice UK’s Just ‘B’ counselling and bereavement support line. <p>The Duchess of Cambridge was seen in a grey blazer with black detailing and a coordinating top. The check jacket, which is from Canadian label <a href=/tags/0/smythe><strong>Smythe</strong></a>, was recycled from her wardrobe. <p>Photo: &copy; YouTube/@TheRoyalFamily
In her first appearance of 2021, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> kept warm in style at the New Year Military Parade at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Jan. 6. <p>The mom of two donned billowing layers of black including a <a href=/tags/0/carolina-herrera><strong>Carolina Herrera</strong></a> cape, maxi skirt and pointed-toe heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved